Alec Bohm’s bromantic reaction to Nick Castellanos’ huge game vs. Braves

In Game 1 of the NLDS, the Philadelphia Phillies took a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves. Right fielder Nick Castellanos played a large role in them winning the first game of the series.

Castellanos and the Phillies went into the ninth inning with a 7-3 lead over the Braves. But a disastrous final inning saw the Braves score three times. A big play in the outfield from Castellanos played a pivotal role in the Phillies walking away with a win.

Castellanos also had a big day swinging the bat. He finished the day going 3-5, with three RBIs.

On the way to his solid day, Castellanos earned high praise from his teammate Alec Bohm. The Phillies third baseman spoke highly of his teammate.

"My favorite player" ❤ Alec Bohm was pumped to see Nick Castellanos' big performance in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/bAjvs0I2Bd — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 11, 2022

Following the game, Bohm spoke with reporters about Castellanos. Reporters asked Bohm how he thought Castellanos felt about his breakout performance. He responded, saying, “My favorite player. I feel like he’s been one swing away all year. Everybody knows he can hit. For him to show up here, I’m sure it feels good to him, but I love seeing it.”

Bohm also put on a solid performance for the Phillies. While he went 1-4 hitting, he still recorded two RBIs. This played a crucial role in the Phillies staying ahead of the Braves.

Nick Castellanos has a long history of being a reliable option for whatever team he is on. The Phillies struggled at times in the regular season but could be picking the perfect time to get hot. If they can steal another win tomorrow, they could be in a great position to move on to the next round.