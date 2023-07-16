It finally happened. The wait is now over for Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the team's fans for the former No. 1 overall draft pick's first home run after a long while.

In the second game of Saturday's doubleheader at home versus the San Diego Padres, Harper ended his home run drought by sending one to the moon off of a pitch from Ryan Weathers to tie the game up at 1-1. That Bryce Harper home run, which traveled 427 feet, was his first long ball since he hit one on the road against the Atlanta Braves way back on May 25. That must feel so good for Harper, who was so pumped up that he forgot to acknowledge the bullpen.

It’s been so long since Bryce Harper’s last homer that he forgot to acknowledge the bullpen. So he picked up the bullpen phone to apologize 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sVX9SjP5WP — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 16, 2023

Harper has not hit fewer than 13 home runs in a season in which he played at least 100 games, so there's still a big ground to cover for him if he is to get at least that many dingers by the end of the 2023 MLB regular season.

In any case, Harper is still hitting well. Following the 9-4 win against the Padres, Harper is now hitting .298 to go with a .395 on-base percentage and a .422 slugging percentage.

Hopefully for Harper and the Phillies, that home run was a sign that his power is starting to come back. He entered Saturday with just a 42.5 percent hard-hit rate. For comparison, he had a 47.9 percent hard-hit rate in his first season with the Phillies in 2019 in which he recorded 35 home runs. Harper's 1.2 percent home run rate this year ahead of the Padres' doubleheader also pales in comparison to the 5.8 percent he had in his second MVP year in 2021.