Bryce Harper has played in the outfield for most of his career. The Philadelphia Phillies star underwent Tommy John surgery following the 2022 season, though. He ultimately returned as a DH in 2023, and has since become the Phillies' full-time first baseman, replacing Rhys Hoskins at the position.

Harper's position change meant that Hoskins' time with the Phillies was likely to end. Sure enough, Hoskins ended up joining the Milwaukee Brewers. Harper has made the adjustment to the first base position without too much trouble. Additionally, playing first base has given Harper a new outlook on baseball.

“I feel like it’s helped me love the game more,” Harper said of the position change, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Harper's Phillies are playing well. They currently hold a 94-65 record, a mark that is good for the best record in the National League East. Philadelphia projects to have a realistic chance of winning the World Series in 2024.

Of course, teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Brewers will pose a threat to the Phillies' World Series chances. Philadelphia reached the Fall Classic in 2022, but they were defeated by the Houston Astros. However, that deep postseason run gave many of the players on the team valuable experience. The experience will only help matters in the 2024 postseason.

Bryce Harper looking to lead Phillies back to World Series

Harper, 31, has enjoyed a tremendous MLB career. He has yet to win a championship, though. The Washington Nationals won the 2019 World Series, which happened to be the season after Harper departed from Washington and joined the Phillies. Philadelphia has come close since Harper joined the ball club, but they have yet to get the job done.

Many people around the MLB world believe that the Phillies can take the next step forward during the 2024 campaign. Harper has had another quality season and he tends to get even better in the postseason.

So far in 2024, the two-time MVP has slashed .286/.373/.528/.902 across 143 games played. He has also recorded 30 home runs and 42 doubles. Harper's offense has remained consistent.

As aforementioned, he's also played well on defense. Harper has committed only five errors. Overall, he has a .996 fielding percentage. Harper may not win the National League Gold Glove Award at the position, but he's provided a steady presence at an important position.

What's next for the Phillies in regular season?

The regular season is winding down. Although the Phillies are already headed to the playoffs, they still have work to do. The Phillies and Dodgers are competing for the best record in the National League. Philadelphia is currently 94-65, while LA is 94-64.

Clinching home field advantage will likely prove to be of the utmost importance so the Phillies will do whatever they can to surpass the Dodgers before the regular season comes to an end.

However, the Phillies only have three games remaining in the 2024 regular season. Philadelphia will play on the road against the Nationals over the weekend in a three-game series to conclude the '24 campaign. Bryce Harper will look to lead his current team to a series victory over his former ball club.