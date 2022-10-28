Bryce Harper’s epic Mike Schmidt move for World Series Game 1 will excite Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper arrived at Minute Maid Park rocking a Mike Schmidt jersey ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, per Patt Gallen. And as Gallen wrote in his Twitter caption, Harper appears to be locked in for Game 1.

Bryce Harper just showed up to Minute Maid Park in a Mike Schmidt throwback. Looks locked in. Game one in a little over 4 hours. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/VZ1YxkBFAr — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) October 28, 2022

For those who may not be aware, Mike Schmidt is a Phillies’ legend who smashed over 500 home runs during his career. He’s considered to be one of the best third baseman of all-time.

Meanwhile, Bryce Harper has been the Phillies’ MVP so far during the postseason. The slugger started out hot and has yet to cool down. Through 11 games, Harper has slashed an astounding .419/.444/.907 with 5 home runs and 11 RBIs.

His effect on the lineup has been contagious. Players such as Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins have also swung the bats well throughout the playoffs.

However, the journey is far from over. Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, issued a challenge to Bryce Harper ahead of the World Series.

“I know Bryce Harper is a good player. I think he’s moved himself up a notch,” Jackson said. “But it won’t matter if it stops. Now it counts. Now it starts. You’ve got to finish.”

The Phillies enter the Fall Classic as fairly heavy underdogs. The Astros were the class of the American League in 2022 while Philadelphia narrowly snuck into the postseason as the final NL Wild Card team. Nevertheless, Bryce Harper has what it takes to lead this team to an upset.

The 2022 World Series projects to be a thrilling matchup.