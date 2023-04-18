Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott has gotten off to a red-hot start to the 2023 MLB Season. In Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, Stott officially hit safely in the Phillies first 17 games of the season, breaking a franchise record.

Bryson Stott. The @Phillies infielder just broke a franchise record by hitting safely in the team's first 17 games of the season. pic.twitter.com/PJwlX51UKJ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 18, 2023

Stott broke the record previously held by Willie Jones for the Phillies, and he will now look to extend his place in history. He will have plenty of opportunities to do so on Tuesday, as the Phillies are facing the White Sox in a double-header.

Stott is a bright spot for a Phillies team that has gotten off to a rocky start after representing the National League in the World Series last season. The Phillies currently sit at fourth in the NL East with a record of 6-10, desperately missing stars Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper.

Fortunately for the Phillies, Harper looks to be getting pretty close to a return to the diamond. There are reports that Harper might even play some first base for the Phillies so he can find himself in the lineup sooner rather than later.

For the time being, Stott will look to continue to stay hot in a lineup that has not been that bad despite the losing record. Stott is joined by Trea Turner, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh as Philadelphia players with averages over .300.

The biggest weakness so far has been the pitching for Philadelphia, as they are currently 27th in the MLB with a team ERA of 5.48. No matter how many games in a row Bryson Stott hits safely in, it will not result in wins if the Phillies keep giving up so many runs.