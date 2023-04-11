Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The injuries keep on coming across the MLB. Now, Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson is on the Injured List and out 2-to-4 weeks, according to the White Sox official release.

‘Prior to tonight’s game at Minnesota, the #WhiteSox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte. Anderson is estimated to miss 2-4 weeks after suffering the injury in yesterday’s series opener at the Twins.’

Tim Anderson has gotten off to a bit of a sluggish start, hitting .298 with four RBIs and zero home runs. At the time of the injury, it looked much worse, so Anderson being out four weeks maximum is a silver lining.

#MNTwins Matt Wallner advances to 3rd on an awkward-looking & failed double play attempt by #WhiteSox. CWS SS Tim Anderson now down on the ground with a banged-up knee. Anderson is staying in the game for now. pic.twitter.com/hux3nmXZrg — Talkin' Twins ⚾️ (@TalkinTwins) April 10, 2023

With Anderson headed to the IL, the White Sox have called up promising young shortstop Lenyn Sosa, who has gotten off to a stellar start this year. Sosa is a top-10 prospect in the White Sox organization and has a .448 batting average in 36 at-bats this season.

The White Sox have started the year 5-6, and being without Anderson will be a tough blow for this team to overcome. The team is also without Joe Kelly, Eloy Jimenez, Liam Hendriks, Garrett Crochet, and Matt Foster, so the injuries are stacking up in Chicago to begin the season.

However, at least the organization can get a lengthy first-hand look at Lenyn Sosa. If he is as good as advertised, he might stick around on the big league squad even after Tim Anderson returns from his injury.