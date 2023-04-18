The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night! Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game. This game will be the second game of the day between the two teams. Monday’s meeting was postponed due to wind … in the Windy City.

Double-headers are always tough to judge. If teams have to use multiple bullpen arms in the first game, the starting pitchers might be forced to go deep into the second game despite any struggles. Star players may play one game, but not the other. One thing is almost for certain and that is there will be a different catcher for both games. Teams do not usually want to catch the same person for two games in one day. The second game of double-headers is unpredictable, but we will do our best here!

The White Sox will have Lucas Giolito on the mound while the Phillies hand the ball to Bailey Falter.

Here are the Phillies-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-White Sox Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-178)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Phillies vs. White Sox

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies hit the cover off the ball. They are first in the MLB in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, second in slugging percentage, first in doubles and first in hits. Bryson Stott, Brandon Marsh, Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa and Trea Turner are all hitting over .330 on the season. Luckily for the Phillies, they hit 22 points better against right-handed pitching. With Lucas Giolito on the mound, the Phillies could possibly have a big game at the plate.

Some more good news for the Phillies is Giolito has three starts on the year and the White Sox have not won any of them. Giolito was handed only one of those losses, but it goes to show the White Sox do not play well with him on the mound. He has more strikeouts than innings pitched, though. Philadelphia will need to remain patient during their at-bats and attack the pitches in the strike zone.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have not had a good start to the year, but they have hit well. Chicago is eighth in batting average, second in doubles and 10th in slugging percentage. Bailey Falter is a lefty, and the White Sox have done some damage against lefties. In a small sample size, Chicago is hitting .292 off of lefties this year. Jake Burger is quickly becoming a force in the lineup while Luis Robert, Yasmani Grandal and Andrew Vaughn are all good bats in the batting order. Against a left-handed pitcher, the White Sox have a good shot at winning this game.

Final Phillies-White Sox Prediction & Pick

As mentioned, the second game of the day is always the hardest to predict. However, Giolito has pitched well in two of three starts, and the White Sox should take care of Falter. The only downside is the Chicago bullpen. They struggle to keep a lead. If the Giolito can have a good game, expect the White Sox to win and cover the spread.

Final Phillies-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5 (+146), Over 8.5 (-105)