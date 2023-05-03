Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Philadelphia Phillies OF Christian Pache underwent a right knee lateral meniscectomy on Tuesday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, per the Phillies Twitter. The news comes as Bryce Harper prepares to make his return against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night in LA.

Pache, 24, was acquired by Philadelphia from the Oakland Athletics ahead of 2023 Opening Day. He was formerly a top prospect in the Atlanta Braves’ farm system before landing in Oakland. Pache ultimately struggled at the plate with the A’s. In 91 games played during the 2022 season, Pache slashed just .166/.218/.241 with a .459 OPS and three home runs. Nevertheless, his previous prospect reputation led many around the MLB world to believe he could still emerge as a reliable big league player at some point.

The Athletics, however, decided to move on and deal him away to the Phillies. With Philadelphia, Pache slashed .360/.360/.600 with a .960 over the course of 25 at-bats. Although it was a small sample size, Pache seemed to improve with a fresh start. He could be an impactful player down the stretch for Philadelphia once he returns given his outfield versatility.

The Phillies are in the midst of a mediocre campaign. They still expect to compete for a playoff spot though after reaching the World Series in 2022. Bryce Harper’s aforementioned return will help matters moving forward.

For now, Philadelphia will focus on their current series against the Dodgers, with Game 2 scheduled for 7:10 PM PST on Tuesday night. The Phillies will aim for revenge after dropping Game 1 against Los Angeles.