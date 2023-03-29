Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly acquired OF Christian Pache from the Oakland Athletics, per Robert Murray. Oakland is receiving pitcher Billy Sullivan in return, per Bob Nightengale. The Phillies placed 1B Rhys Hoskins on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Pache, 24, was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Athletics for Matt Olson last year. He was once a highly-regarded prospect who figured to be a mainstay on Oakland’s roster for years to come. Instead, the A’s decided to move on after Pache, who’s out of options, didn’t make the 2023 Opening Day roster.

The move is likely a frustrating one for Athletics fans. Pache endured his share of offensive struggles during the 2022 campaign, but he was also limited to just 91 games played. He still has a bright future and remained steady on defense despite his offensive woes in 2022. The decision to move on is a puzzling one. It certainly benefits the Phillies though.

It isn’t often that teams looking to compete are able to land exciting young players with impressive potential. The Phillies have serious World Series aspirations in 2023. Acquiring Pache gives them an outfielder who could impact their future for years to come. It could prove to be especially important given the injury absences of Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins.

It will be interesting to see if Pache can find his footing from an offensive standpoint in Philadelphia. The Phillies have no shortage of veteran hitters who can help him out, and playing in a hitter-friendly ballpark will assist matters as well.