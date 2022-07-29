The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to make the impossible happen. The unfortunate injury to Bryce Harper a month ago should’ve signaled the end of their season. Instead, the scrappy team is still fighting their way to a Wild Card spot in the brutal National League. They are continuing to buy time for their star to return from his hand injury.

Fans know that a certain player is tantamount to their team’s success this season. After signing with the Phillies in the offseason, Nick Castellanos has had a rough 2022 season. He’s struggled to hit consistently this year, striking out more often than not. Fans attribute his struggles to a certain purchase he made earlier in the year.

As he moved to Philadelphia, Nick Castellanos decided to buy ex-Sixers star Ben Simmons’ old home. Even back then, Phillies fans warned him about the bad juju of such a move. Now, with Castellanos struggling to hit anything, fans are urging him to sell that “cursed” house.

Nah Philly fans really wild for this one 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/BACwizfi9d — Gerard (@nobleGAAS) July 29, 2022

The Phillies have been winning despite Castellanos’ struggles at the plate and Harper’s prolonged absence. A big reason for that is Kyle Schwarber decided that he’ll be the hero that Philadelphia desperately needs. Schwarber has kept up his incredible hitting performance this season, keeping the offense afloat without their star.

Still, for the Phillies to reach their full potential with or without Bryce Harper, they’ll need Nick Castellanos back to hitting bombs. The team signed him after an All-Star season that saw him hit 34 home runs in the season. If the team gets that version of Castellanos back… oh boy.

Currently, the Phillies fans’ petition has reached around 350 signatures. We’ll see if this crazy petition holds up, but man… Philly REALLY hates Ben Simmons.