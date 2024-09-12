The Philadelphia Phillies have made postseason baseball a regular occurrence over the past few seasons. The Phils were a win away from capturing their second straight NL pennant last October and are eyeing a trip to the Fall Classic again in 2024. With less than three weeks until the MLB playoffs begin, the Phillies are rolling along into a welcome position in the postseason bracket.

Philadelphia enters Thursday with the best record in baseball just ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Both teams are almost guaranteed a first-round bye but whoever claims the top seed will earn home-field advantage through the World Series. The Phillies especially have an impactful home crowd so being the No. 1 seed could play a factor in Philadelphia's championship aspirations.

The Phils are getting hot at the right time and are gaining momentum entering the postseason. The offense is clicking with Kyle Schwarber launching bombs and Bryce Harper spraying it everywhere. The latter hasn’t hit a home run in over a month but has 17 doubles since August and a .970 OPS across his last 15 games.

Harper will once again be the catalyst for the Phillies offense in October. He is surrounded by such a talented cast of role players behind him, giving Philadelphia an edge few other MLB teams have heading to the postseason. A few of those role players would love to see some improvement in their games before the regular season concludes.

Casty closes regular season strong

If you asked 20 Phillies fans who's the only player to appear in every game this season, there's a chance less than half would say Nick Castellanos. The Phillies' right fielder is the correct answer and started all but three of the 146 games he's played this year.

Any baseball player is bound to go through ebbs and flows during a long season. Castellanos was getting heckled on a nightly basis in the spring but picked things up in the summer and has hit well since the All-Star break. His numbers lately are back to ugly and he has only two weeks to get things straight.

Castellanos is hitting under .200 over his last 15 games. He does have 12 RBIs in that span but he struck out 14 times and has an OPS below .700. The mixed results are to be expected for Castellanos who's had an interesting three seasons in Philadelphia.

He's stayed valuable without swinging a hot stick but would be a big help if he began to hit well. There's only so much Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner can do atop the Phillies' lineup. Other hitters need to carry their weight in the playoffs.

Nick Castellanos had several big moments at the plate last postseason. He'll again be asked to deliver in the clutch and is the type of player who thrives off confidence. Seeing his numbers go up before October would increase that confidence.

All-Star Bohm nearing return

Sticking with the offense, the Phils have been without another key bat for over a week as Alec Bohm remains sidelined. The All-Star third baseman injured his hand in late August and was placed on the injured list on Sept. 6. While his absence leaves a hole in the middle of Philadelphia's lineup, it might be a blessing for Bohm.

Bohm was not hitting well before his injury as his slash numbers were way down since the All-Star break. Despite hitting .270 in August, Bohm had only eight extra-base hits, his lowest monthly total this season. He also had an on-base percentage below .300.

Bohm was particularly struggling over the past few weeks, hitting .192 across his last seven games. He posted a .587 OPS in his last 15 games. His batting average, OBP and slugging percentage have all declined since the start of August.

The Phillies expect Bohm back this weekend although his hand strain is something to monitor. His ability to grip the bat may be limited, thus making it difficult for him to generate much power. The potential doubles king in MLB could be vulnerable in the clean-up spot for Philadelphia upon his return.

The dream scenario is Bohm's pain is minimal and he's back to All-Star form. He too has improved defensively and will be an important figure in the Phillies' playoff story. There's a hope he's pain-free by the end of the regular season.

Suarez desperate to find success again

Perhaps the most important name on this list, Ranger Suarez hasn't looked too sharp since his return from the injured list a couple of weeks ago. The first-time All-Star was once a candidate to be a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award but he's now losing his grip on the third spot in the Phillies' playoff rotation.

Suarez labored through 5 1/3 innings Wednesday night as he took a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed a career-high 12 hits as four runs crossed the plate. Suarez threw 88 pitches, the most in his four starts since coming off the IL. He topped 90 pitches in more than half of his 20 starts before the injury.

Suarez's velocity is down although his command remains intact. He'll have to keep that pinpoint accuracy if his speed stays low. He's never been a fireballer but it's concerning to see his velocity decrease amid his best pro season yet.

Suarez is 2-1 with a 4.19 ERA in his last four starts, not particularly bad numbers. The Phils expect more from Suarez though and he was finally delivering that this year. If he's unable to be relied on in the postseason it would be a major disappointment for Philadelphia.

The Phillies' rotation has been spot-on for much of the season. It's a significant reason why they have such a comfortable lead in the NL East. Ranger Suarez has been a big part of that and is expected to be in the playoffs. His next three starts might be the most important of his career.