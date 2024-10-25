The Indiana Hoosiers football team is undefeated and hosting College GameDay this week. Their matchup with the Washington Huskies will bring the fans out to Bloomington and a superstar alumni as well. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber will be the celebrity guest picker and sent a special message to Hoosier fans.

“Hey Hoosier fans, Kyle Schwarber here. Can't wait to see all of you guys there on Saturday to cheer on the Hoosiers and also can't wait to be the celebrity guest picker for College Football GameDay,” Schwarber said in a social media video. “It's gonna be exciting, it's gonna be fun. Can't wait to see all you guys there and Go Hoosiers!”

Schwarber and the fans have a great team to cheer on this year, as the Hoosiers are 7-0 and the 13th-ranked team in the country. The Phillies' slugger was at Indiana from 2012-2014 and was drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Cubs. He became a franchise legend as a part of the 2016 Cubs and is now a key part of the Phillies.

Schwarber is a baseball legend at Indiana as the highest pick in school history. He revitalized the baseball program and brought them to the College World Series for the first time. Now, the football team has been revitalized.

Kyle Schwarber returns as Indiana Football joins playoff conversation

While there is still a long way to go this College Football season, the Indiana Hoosiers are in a great position to make the playoff. The 12-team playoff is not even the reason. They are tied for the top record in the Big 10. While the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions are also undefeated, the Hoosiers have a chance to win the conference. They can continue that run with a win over Washington.

After they made the National Championship game last season, Washington has had a rough year. They lost their coach to Alabama and quarterback and top two receivers to the NFL. Their playoff hopes are dashed after losses to Washington State, Rutgers, and Iowa. If Indiana wins this game, expect the playoff conversation to get slightly louder.

The Hoosiers have back-to-back games against Michigan and Ohio State in November that will decide their fate. If one of Oregon or Penn State loses, Indiana could have a win-and-in to the Big 10 championship game against Ohio State. That idea was not a reality at the beginning of the season but coach Curt Cignetti has changed the culture.