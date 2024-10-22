ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Huskies (4-3, 2-2 Big 10) visit the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0 Big 10) on Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Washington-Indiana prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Washington-Indiana College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington-Indiana Odds

Washington: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +190

Indiana: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington vs. Indiana

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington is 4-3 this season, which is not bad all things considered. The Huskies are led by Will Rogers, and he is doing a fine job. The best part of his game is his ability to take care of the ball, though. Rogers has thrown 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions this season. Indiana does a decent job forcing turnovers, so Rogers has to be at his best in this game.

Washington averages 158.1 yards per game on the ground. Jonah Coleman is their leading rusher and he is at almost seven yards per carry. The Huskies need Coleman to have his best game against Indiana. The Hoosiers do a great job on defense, but Coleman runs hard, and he drives downhill. If he can have another good game, Washington will at least be able to cover the spread.

Washington tends to shoot themselves in the foot. They have committed 51 penalties on the season, which comes out to almost eight per game. The Huskies need to stay disciplined in this game. They have to be able to move the ball downfield without wiping away the big plays.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana scores the football. They have just one game this season in which they have scored less than 41 points. In fact, their lowest-scoring game was 31 points in their first game of the season. Indiana's 48.7 points per game is the best in the nation. With that, the Hoosiers are fifth in total yards per game. Indiana is on track to make the CFP, and Washington is just next on the list.

Indiana also gets it done on defense. They are allowing just 13.7 points per game, and they are relentless in the pass rush. Indiana leads the Big 10 in sacks with 21, and Washington has allowed 15 sacks this season. On that same note, Indiana allows the least amount of rushing yards per game in the Big 10. Their defensive line does great work, and the Hoosiers send the blitz at the right time. If they can continue this, they are going to stay undefeated.

There is one thing that really makes Indiana stand out. They have never trailed this season. They get leads and they hold them. A big reason for that is their third down conversions. The Hoosiers have converted 54.2 percent of their third downs this season, which leads the Big 10 and is fifth in the nation. They control possession, especially with how good their run game is. Expect that to continue against Washington.

Final Washington-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Indiana is a very good team this season. They are the best offensive team in the nation, and they play good defense. Indiana's ability to score is the reason they will win this game. I am going to take the Hoosiers to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Washington-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -6.5 (-115)