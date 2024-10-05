The Philadelphia Phillies are preparing to take on their division rivals, the New York Mets, in one of this year's NL Division Series matchups. News broke on Friday that the Mets are planning to start their staff ace Kodai Senga in Game 1 against the Phillies. New York manager Carlos Mendoza broke the news during workouts before Saturday's opener, and Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber had an intriguing reaction to the take.

“It’s just kind of the unknown,” Schwarber said to the Athletic after the news filtered in. “How many pitches does he have?”

Whether Senga throws one or two innings, or goes deeper into the game, is anyone's guess. Mendoza said they have a plan for the Japanese import, who has only pitched in one game this season due to injury. During an amazing rookie season in 2023, Senga shut down the top of the Phillies lineup on multiple occasions. Schwarber, shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Bryce Harper went a combined 1-for-13 with six strikeouts against Senga last season. Will the right-hander have the same luck on Saturday?

Phillies, Mets set to clash once again in NLDS

Whether Senga will succeed as anyone's guess, and the Phillies have a plan of their own to counter their division rivals. First step: sending ace Zack Wheeler to the mound. The combination of him and Aaron Nola at the top of the Philadelphia rotation should give manager Rob Thomson's club the advantage in most matchups they will encounter this postseason. Hopefully that tandem will give the Phillies a strong chance versus their division rivals, and more. Furthermore, now that they know Senga is starting Saturday, a game plan has become to form among the team's hitters.

“You just played these guys two series in the last month,” Schwarber stated. “You don’t see him. No one’s really seen him. You’ve got the video of a minor-league start and things like that, but you don’t really know. You expect normalcy. That’s the biggest thing. And then you adjust from there. You expect that he’s going to be the guy that he was. If he’s proving you otherwise, you make an adjustment.”

Will the wild card of Senga give the Mets an edge starting off this series? It is a possibility, especially if the righty can get back to his previous form. It is a good bet that Wheeler will be in midseason form as the team looks to return to the World Series for the first time since 2022. Will their luck be different than it was two seasons ago? Come Saturday, the baseball world will see at Citizens Bank Park if Schwarber and the Phillies' bats have come to play.