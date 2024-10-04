The New York Mets are feeling extremely bold after their rip-roaring victory versus the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card Series and they are holding onto that feeling heading into the next round of the MLB playoffs.

Kodai Senga, who has pitched just 5 1/3 innings in 2024, will start Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Although the organization was debating about activating the All-Star right-hander, the decision to put the ball in his hands this Saturday is quite shocking.

New York is clearly hoping to land a big blow in Citizens Bank Park right away. Will it pay off? If it does, the Mets are going to feel less like a fun underdog story and more like a team of destiny.

It has been an extremely challenging year for Mets' Kodai Senga

Senga suffered a shoulder strain in spring training and did not make his 2024 debut until the end of July. He looked fairly sharp but incurred a calf strain, abruptly and cruelly concluding the rest of his regular season. While the playoffs were considered an option, few expected the 31-year-old native of Japan to get thrown right into the fire.

That is the mentality of this club, however. The Mets are fearless and play like a team with nothing to lose. Senga is matching their energy by pushing to return in front of arguably the most hostile environment in the MLB. It remains to be seen if he will be the ace on the mound that people remember (13-7 with 2.99 ERA and 211 strikeouts in 2023), but he is definitely acting like it.

New York entered the campaign without a consensus ace and somehow managed to survive. Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana have all been effective and durable, and David Peterson surged in the second half of the year. However, if the Mets are going to vanquish the balanced and dangerous Phillies in the NLDS, they will need a premium hurler to give them some innings.

Kodai Senga will try to answer the call in The Bank in Game 1, and Severino will start in Game 2, per USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale. If these two starters are successful, Citi Field will probably be floating above the ground for Game 3. Buckle up, Mets fans.