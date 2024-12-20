The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to make a true statement this offseason, but they are joining the free agency festivities all the same. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has secured the services of outfielder Max Kepler on a one-year contract worth $10 million, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

Phillie Phanatics will argue that the organization has more pressing needs than signing a right fielder who struggles to stay healthy, but the move could hint at future plans. Nick Castellanos has already been mentioned in trade rumors, and the addition of Kepler could make Dombrowski more amenable to such a deal. In any case, Philadelphia is clearly keen on making low-cost, short-term investments in players who have produced in the recent past.

A little more than a week after agreeing to a one-year contract with two-time All-Star closer Jordan Romano, the Phillies are acquiring a talent who has impacted both phases of the game. Kepler exceeded 20 home runs in a season three times in his 10-year run with the Minnesota Twins and belted a career-high 36 in 2019. He has also reached double-digits in outs above average multiple times, exhibiting visible defensive prowess in right. His stock took a dive in 2024, however.

Max Kepler seeks a turnaround with Phillies

The 31-year-old German posted a .253 batting average, .302 on-base percentage and .682 OPS while hitting only eight homers in 105 games. His walk rate decreased by almost four percent, making him a risky guy to trust at the dish. A seemingly diminished skill set is not what a win-now ballclub is typically interested in pursuing, but the Phillies evidently foresee a potential resurgence for Max Kepler in 2025.

Nevertheless, more reinforcements might be needed to keep pace with the other National League contenders. The New York Mets signed Juan Soto and the Los Angeles Dodgers brought in Blake Snell, while the enigmatic Chicago Cubs traded for Kyle Tucker. Although Philadelphia already boasts an abundance of firepower, it is clearly lacking something.

Can Kepler help the Phillies fix some of their remaining issues? Emboldened by this prove-it deal, he will definitely try to do just that next season.