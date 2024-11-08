The Philadelphia Phillies are naming Preston Mattingly the franchise's new general manager, per MLB.com. Mattingly is the son of New York Yankees legend and coach Don Mattingly.

Preston is getting the official title of Vice President and General Manager. The Phillies announced a series of front office moves on Friday, that also include promotions naming new directors of player and hitting development.

Philadelphia has positioned themselves as one of the stronger brands and teams in the National League. The Phillies have reached the postseason twice in the last three seasons. Philadelphia won a World Series in 2008, and the NL pennant in 2009 and 2022.

The club had disappointment this previous season. Philadelphia won the NL East in 2024, but failed to make the NLCS.

Preston has worked for the Phillies since 2021. Before that, he spent some time in the front office of the San Diego Padres. With San Diego, the new general manager worked with pitchers distributing information, and also played a role with the research and development department.

Preston Mattingly will have a tough task ahead with the Phillies

The Phillies are one of several teams this offseason looking to spend big money to build a championship roster. Philadelphia is expected to be one of several suitors making a run at signing slugger Juan Soto. The Yankees slugger is also being courted by one of Philadelphia's main NL rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Preston Mattingly will have the tough job of presenting Soto with a memorable offer. The new GM is replacing Sam Fuld, who is leaving the franchise for a while to pursue a graduate school degree. When Fuld returns to the Phillies in May 2026, he'll become the franchise's president of business operations.

“The continued growth of Sam and Preston is remarkable,” team President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said. “Both of them do a fantastic job, and these promotions provide continuity in the organization for years to come.”

Before his time as an executive, Preston played college baseball at Tennessee. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006, and spent some time playing second base in the franchise's farm system.

Phillies fans are hopeful that Preston and staff can find the right combination of guys to win another World Series. The franchise won a championship in 1980, before its 2008 title.