Should the Phillies trade for Mike Trout?

Shohei Ohtani recently signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels' future remains in question. Ohtani is finally going to get to play competitive baseball in October, while Angels star Mike Trout remains stuck in Anaheim with an Angels team that just cannot figure things out. Many fans want to see Trout in the playoffs, and the same can be said for other players. All-Star pitcher Chris Bassitt recently admitted to wanting to see Trout traded, and even suggested the Philadelphia Phillies as a potential landing destination for the three-time MVP, via Talkin' Baseball.

“Yeah, no doubt,” Bassitt responded to Chris Rose when asked if he'd like to see Trout traded. “I would love to see him with Philly. Because I know that's kind of his hometown. I just think Trout in Philly would just be like apex, him and (Bryce) Harper, just the fan standpoint of it.

“I wouldn't want to face them. I'll tell you that, with (Kyle) Schwarber and all those guys. But Trout… he's one of the top five best players in my opinion, ever… I got to see him on a team that's playing deep into October. He deserves that. Not just him, but the baseball world deserves that.”

Mike Trout's future with Angels

In the end, it was Trout's decision to sign the long-term extension with the Angels. Yet, he's only played in three total playoff games throughout his legendary career.

Trout is still only 32-years old. There is still time for him to start reaching the postseason on a consistent basis. He might even be able to win a World Series or two, if not more, with the right team.

The Phillies would make sense as a landing destination if a trade were to come to fruition. The Angels, though, have said that Trout won't be traded this offseason.

It is unfortunate that the Angels have not found a way to build a competitive team around one of baseball's best players of all-time. It goes without saying, but signing Shohei Ohtani was a tremendous move. The Halos have made an effort to add talented position players in the past.

Their inability to develop quality starting pitching has led to their inconsistency over the years, though. And the Angels have not been able to go out in free agency and add reliable arms.

As a result, they have not reached the postseason since 2014 despite featuring a roster that included Trout and Ohtani.

Perhaps the Phillies will inquire about a Mike Trout trade. They would be taking on an eye-opening salary, but the deal would allow Trout to play for a competitive ball club.

And as Bassitt mentioned, that's something every baseball fan would love to see.