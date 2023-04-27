Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

SP Taijuan Walker exited the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night due to right forearm tightness, per Destiny Lugardo of Phillies Nation. It is unclear how severe the injury is at the moment.

Walker is currently in his first season with the Phillies after signing with the team during the offseason. He capped off a strong Phillies offseason that also saw them sign superstar SS Trea Turner. Walker has pitched fairly well up to this point, turning in a respectable 3.80 ERA through 21.1 innings pitched.

Walker struggled on Wednesday against Seattle prior to exiting the contest, surrendering five earned runs over four innings of work. He was able to strike out six hitters, but it was clear that Walker did not have his best stuff on the mound.

The Phillies are hoping for the best in regards to Walker’s injury. With Ranger Suarez already on the injured list, their starting pitching is not especially deep right now. In addition to Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia’s rotation includes; Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Bailey Falter, and Matt Strahm. If Walker is forced to miss a significant period of time, the Phillies may need to promote a minor league pitcher.

For now, as mentioned earlier, there are no updates on Walker’s ailment. All Philadelphia can do is hope that Taijuan Walker dodged a bullet and will only miss a short amount of time.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Taijuan Walker’s forearm injury as they are readily made available.