The Kelce brothers showed up in the City of Brotherly Love Monday night to catch the series opener of the 2023 National League Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies. The two were seen on camera enjoying their beers while watching the action. You might not be interested to know, but allow us to get this one out of the way: Taylor Swift does not seem to be in attendance with the Kelce brothers.

Travis and Jason Kelce are in the house for Game 1 of the Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5yHzgPI3FC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 17, 2023

Both Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce don't have scheduled games on Monday, so what better way for them to bond and catch up with each other than by watching an electric baseball playoff game together, right?

Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, is clearly cheering for Bryce Harper and the Phillies to take not just Game 1 of the NLCS but the entire series as well. That's likely the same case for Travis, whose team just won last Thursday, with the Kansas City Chief taking down the Denver Broncos at home, 19-8.

Jason and the Eagles, on the other hand, did not have quite a sweet Week 6, though, as the Eagles got stunned by the New York Jets in a 20-14 upset road loss on Sunday.

As of this writing, the Phillies are having their way against Arizona's pitching, with Kyle Schwarber, Harper, and Nick Castellanos each teeing off a solo shot in the first two innings of the game.

Travis and Jason will also be meeting in the NFL in Week 11 with the Eagles paying the Chiefs a visit for a rematch between last season's Super Bowl contenders.