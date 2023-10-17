Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly giving their romance a “real try.” The alleged love birds were seen together over the weekend in New York City after they made a surprise cameo on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

“There's not some looming date like, ‘Oh, she's going back on tour' and ‘his football schedule is getting crazy.' They'll figure it out. He's said it himself, he knows what he signed up for with this attention, but they've spent time under the radar too. They're giving things a real try,” the source told PEOPLE.

The insider added that they are trying to work out their schedules to date one another even though it's hard.

“She's the biggest star in the world and it's no secret dating an athlete is very tough, but they've been texting and talking on the phone between the pockets of time they get to spend with each other,” they tell the outlet.

Another insider previously said that the two enjoyed their NYC weekend together when they had their special moments on Saturday Night Live.

“Taylor and Travis were there all night and they were so smiley, they were so happy,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “They were so talkative. They were really fun. They talked to every single person in the room that talked to them.”

“It's still so new, but they really like each other,” the insider told US Weekly. “They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”

“They're supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable,” the insider adds. “They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.”

Taylor Swift Visits Travis Kelce At Chiefs Games

Swift has attended three of Kelce's games since the start of the season. The first game she attended was on Sept. 24 against the Bears, where the Chiefs won 41-10. The next game Swift attended was on Oct. 1 when they played the New York Jets in New Jersey, where the Chiefs won 23-20. The latest game was on Oct. 12, when they played the Broncos and won 19-8.