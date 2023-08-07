Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies has struggled this season, the first year with the team after signing an 11-year, $300 million contract with the team this offseason.

Recently, the Phillies fans have given Trea Turner support, giving him a standing ovation amid his struggles, and a curtain call after hitting a go-ahead three-run home run on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

Turner returned the gesture to Phillies fans, renting a billboard that says “Thank you Philly” on it with a picture of him.

Trea Turner is thanking Phillies fans for the standing ovations this weekend on billboards around Philly. Wow. #CityOfBrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/7XlREGusGX — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 6, 2023

Philadelphia fans are known for being hard on their players, but what has gone on with Turner is a heart-warming story. Phillies fans certainly hope this is a moment that ignites Turner down the stretch and they see the player that got that $300 million contract.

Turner followed up Saturday's heroics with a 1-for-4 performance on Sunday in an 8-4 win against the Royals. The win moved the Phillies to 61-51. They are 10.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. However, the Phillies are in a good position when it comes to the wild card standings. They are tied with the San Francisco Giants for the top wild card spot, and three games ahead of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies got in the playoffs last season as a wild card and went to the World Series, so they have experience making a run in October once they get there.

Turner heating up over the last two months of the season would be a big boost. It will be interesting to see where the Phillies end up in the standings.