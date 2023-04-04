Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Anthony Rizzo was once a rookie. Before being one of the pillars of the New York Yankees offense, Rizzo was a young player for the Cubs learning the ropes of being a professional player. Now that he’s seen as the “veteran” of the roster, the star first baseman is doing his best to set the tone of the clubhouse. His teammates revealed that Rizzo gave everyone a thoughtful (and pricey) gift for Opening Day, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

‘Before all the Yankees showed up for the first game of the season, Rizzo gave them each the same gift: two 750 milliliter bottles of Chianti — and they weren’t cheap. Both were from 2016. The Sor Bruno was from Il Cellese, a winery in Poggibonsi, Italy, and it retails for about $130. The other was even nicer: an Il Solatio from the Castello di Albola winery in Chianti, Italy, which goes for as much as $470.”

In addition, Rizzo also wrote a hand-written note for every member of the Yankees that made the Opening Day roster. Rizzo said that he learned this from one of his former Cubs teammates in Jon Lester. Everyone, from Aaron Judge to relatively new guys like Jimmy Cordero, got one. It’s an amazing gesture from Rizzo, who is transforming into one of the clubhouse’s leaders.

It also helps that Anthony Rizzo is an absolute monster when he’s on the field. The star first baseman is one of the Yankees’ biggest weapons outside of Aaron Judge, bringing his massive power to the table. To see someone as talented as Rizzo go out of his way to make every teammate feel special is awesome, and is great for team morale.

The Yankees are hoping that this year is the year they finally break their playoff woes. They’re off to a good start, despite their pitching staff getting decimated by injuries. Can they continue this winning streak?