The Philadelphia Phillies have battled mediocrity throughout the 2023 season. They are currently three games over .500, sitting in third place in the National League East division. As of this story's publication, the Phillies are nine games behind the Atlanta Braves in the division. Nevertheless, with a potential Wild Card spot up for grabs, Philadelphia will still likely be buyers ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline.

“What are we, 7.5 games behind the Braves? They’ve got a good club,” Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said previously, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “But we have really good starting pitching. When it’s pitching well, it can shut down anybody. We have a really good bullpen, a shutdown bullpen. And our good hitters can hit good pitching as well as anybody when they’re playing well. That’s the key for us. If we can get to that point, once you get in, then you take your chances.”

Dombrowski hinted that the Phillies could still possibly compete for the division. But as aforementioned, an NL Wild Card spot is not a terrible backup option for making the playoffs.

With that being said, let's take a look at four players who must be on the Phillies' trade block ahead of the 2023 deadline.

Justin Crawford, OF

19-year old Justin Crawford looks like a future star. He's the Phillies No. 4 overall prospect, per MLB.com, but also would generate tremendous trade value.

The Phillies need pitching help, which is why they must hold onto their top three prospects (all pitchers). Crawford, as their No. 4 overall prospect, could headline a trade package for a pitcher ahead of the deadline.

He offers impressive hitting ability and speed. Crawford's also regarded as a capable defender. His power is still developing, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him emerge as a star at some point. The Phillies feature a plethora of outfielders though, so trading him away is a feasible option.

Simon Muzziotti, OF

If the Phillies want to acquire a top-tier player ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline, then they may need to trade away two top 10 prospects. Simon Muzziotti, a 24-year old outfielder, is the Phillies' No. 10 overall prospect.

Muzziotti is talented but the Phillies could add him to a potential deal. He offers strong fielding and his hitting ability is coming along nicely, but Muzziotti isn't known for his power. For the most part, Philadelphia has pursued power bats in the past. That doesn't mean they wouldn't welcome the opportunity to call up Muzziotti at some point if no trade is made, but they likely would be willing to include him in a deal for a star.

McKinley Moore, RHP

McKinley Moore is the first (and only) pitcher on this list. Some teams value pitching prospects above all else, so Moore makes the most sense as a trade candidate.

At 6'6, 225 pounds, the Phillies' 24-year old No. 20 overall prospect features an impressive fastball. His slider is also strong, so his ability to consistently throw two solid pitches will catch the attention of opposing ball clubs.

Adding him to a trade with Crawford and possibly Muzziotti could place the finishing touches on a deal. Again, the Phillies shouldn't be in a rush to trade many of their pitching prospects, but Moore is an exception.

So we've covered three prospects up to this point. However, should the Phillies trade away any current MLB players?

Edmundo Sosa, INF

Edmundo Sosa is a versatile infielder who's still only 27-years old. Through 54 games in 2023, Sosa is slashing .241/.258/.373 with a .631 OPS and four home runs. He's also stolen two bases.

Sosa isn't a superstar and doesn't offer the most trade value. However, the Phillies could potentially deal him away for a quality reliever. Many teams around the league are desperate for offensive depth. Sosa's ability to play multiple positions is intriguing, it isn't as if he has no trade value. Whether Philadelphia wants to add him to a trade package with prospects or make a solo deal, Sosa is a player they could afford to trade.

Final thoughts on Phillies

The Phillies still fully expect to make a playoff run in 2023. Acquiring a starting pitcher or two ahead of the trade deadline will be important though. Their lack of rotational depth is a cause for concern at the moment.

In the end, Philadelphia's offense is going to give them a chance to win. This roster has holes, but there's a reason the Phillies reached the World Series in 2022. It will be interesting to see what moves they made at the deadline though.