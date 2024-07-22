The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Minnesota Twins in an interleague matchup Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phillies-Twins Projected Starters

Ranger Suarez vs. Bailey Ober

Ranger Suarez (10-4) with a 2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 114 innings pitched, 112K/26BB, .219 oBA

Last Start: vs. Oakland Athletics: Loss, 6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 2.67 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 57.1 innings pitched, 58K/12BB, .025 oBA

Bailey Ober (8-5) with a 4.14 ERA, 1.08, 100 innings pitched, 106K/24BB, .227 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago White Sox: Loss, 6 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 3.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 38.1 innings pitched, 45K/9BB, .234 oBA

MLB Odds: Phillies-Twins Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -134

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports North

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ranger Suarez is having a great season. He was the first pitcher to 10 wins, but that happened over a month ago. Despite him stalling out in the win category, Suarez has still thrown well enough to keep his ERA under 3.00. His command is some of the best, as well. Suarez has a great chance to get back in the win column in this game. If he can shut down the Twins, who have a pretty good offense, the Phillies will be able to win this game.

Philadelphia remains the best team in the MLB by a few games. They have not played their best baseball as of late, but they are still one of the best teams. The Phillies have the second-highest batting average, fourth-highest slugging percentage, and they have take the fourth-most walks this season. Their offense does a lot of damage, especially if they opposing pitcher is not at his best. If the Phillies can get their bats hot in this game, they will be able to win this one on the road.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota is having a good season. Offensively, they are seventh in batting average, third in slugging percentage, seventh in home runs, and they have hit the most doubles in the MLB. The Twins do have a pretty good offense, so they should be able to get to Suarez a little bit in this game. They have to stick to their approach, and make sure they do not chase pitches, but the Twins have a great chance to win this game.

Suarez, as mentioned, is having a great season. However, his past few starts have been some of his roughest. In his past three starts, Suarez has an 8.62 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, and he has recorded the loss in two of those games. He has become very hittable lately, and the Twins have to take advantage of that. If Minnesota can find a way to do some damage, and push some runs across against Suarez, they will be able to win this game.

Final Phillies-Twins Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good series altogether. Both teams are very good, and the pitching matchups should be fun to watch. For this game, I am going to take the Phillies to win this game straight up. It is only a matter of time before Suarez gets back in the win column, and I think this will be the game.

Final Phillies-Twins Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-134)