The Philadelphia Phillies wrap up their series with the Minnesota Twins Wednesday morning. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phillies-Twins Projected Starters

Aaron Nola vs. Steven Okert

Aaron Nola (11-4) with a 3.54 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 124.2 innings pitched, 120K/28BB, .220 oBA

Last Start: at Pittsburgh Pirates: No Decision, 5 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 3.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 56.1 innings pitched, 50K/13BB, .236 oBA

Steven Okert (3-1) with a 4.49 ERA, 1.40 WHIP in 28.2 innings.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Twins Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -156

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Twins

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Nola has been a workhorse for the Phillies this season. He is having a great season while being the workhorse, as well. One thing he does very well is get opposing teams to chase pitches off the plate. Along with that, Nola does not walk many batters. With his chase rate, walk rate, and ability to induce weak contact, Nola should be able to have a good game against the Twins Wednesday night.

Philadelphia is one of the better offenses in the MLB. They are at the top of the MLB in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, home runs, and runs scored. Their lineup does damage from top to bottom. The Phillies have to score to win, and they do plenty of it. Philadelphia is scoring just under five runs per game this season, so if they just stick to their average, they will win this game.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota was able to shut down the Phillies in game one of this series, but that is not a big surprise. Minnesota, as a team, allows opponents to hit under .220 against them. This is a testament to not only their starting pitching, but their bullpen, as well. The Twins will win the close games they play because their pitching staff can shut down other teams when it matters. As long as they keep throwing the ball well, the Twins can win this game.

Nola is having a good season, but he does have an ERA over 4.00 since the beginning of June. Minnesota is top-5 in batting average and slugging percentage. The Twins lineup is full of tough outs, and it has shown. Minnesota has scored over 5 runs per game in the month of July, and it is a big reason that they are in second place in the AL Central. If the Twins can continue to hit the ball well, they will be able to win this game.

Final Phillies-Twins Prediction & Pick

This should be another good game between two very good teams. It is hard to bet against Aaron Nola as he is one of the better pitchers in the MLB. However, the Twins are a very good home team. For this game, I am going to stick with the Phillies though. Nola should go deep into this game, and compete enough for the Phillies to come away with the win.

Final Phillies-Twins Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-156)