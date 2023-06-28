We're bringing another prediction and pick for Wednesday Night MLB Baseball as two National League teams in the hunt return for the second game of their series. The Philadelphia Phillies (41-37) will take on the Chicago Cubs (37-40) as both teams try to close the gap between them and the top of their division. Check out our MLB odds series for our Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently third in the NL East and sit 10.5 games back of the leading Atlanta Braves. They're had an above-average season by league standards, but they'll have to work overtime if they want to contend in the division. They clearly know what they need to do and have won ten of their last 20 games. They took Game 1 of this series 5-1 yesterday and will hope to have the same lucky hitting at Wrigley. Aaron Nola (RHP) will be their starter.

The Chicago Cubs are third in the NL Central and sit just 3.5 games back of the leading Cincinnati Reds. It's a tight race at the top between the Cubs, Brewers, and Reds and may be determined by which team can get the hottest towards the end of the season. The Cubs are on a tear of their own and have won nine of their last 12 games. They have, however, dropped back-to-back games now and struggled to scratch across runs in their last game. Drew Smyly (RHP) will get the start today.

Here are the Phillies-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Cubs Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -130

Chicago Cubs: +108

Over (8): -118

Under (8): -104

How To Watch Phillies vs. Cubs

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB.TV fuboTV

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies are seeing their bats wake up over these last 10 games and have managed to outscored opponents by nine runs. Brandon Marsh got the hot hand last night as he homered twice and gave their pitching staff some run support in a great performance by them. They were able to get to pitcher Jameson Taillon early in the first and second innings, not looking back once they got out on top. With any one of their players able to get hot on a given night, the Phillies could see another successful day in Wrigley and grab the win as favorites.

Aaron Nola will start with a 6-5 record and 4.38 ERA thru 100.2 innings pitched. He's been their most active workhorse this season and has managed to give them a chance each time out. He's coming off a bad 5-1 loss in his last start, but hopes to see more control this time around. His stuff has been great and he's managed 98 strikeouts this season, likely surpassing the 100-mark in tonight's game. They're 7-1 over the last 10 when listed as the favorites.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are seeing what's happening in Cincinnati right now and realize that they must elevate their play to stay in one of the tightest divisional races in baseball. While they've seen a great string of success through the month of June, they'd love to get back their last two losses. After a trip to London, the Cubs should be back in the swing of things and are happy to be at home for this series. They'll hope to have a better hitting performance in this one as they try to string together extra-base hits.

Drew Smyly will get the start with his 7-4 record and 3.38 ERA thru 82.2 innings pitched. He's been great for the Cubs this season and has limited his hit total to just 75. He'll have a great defensive behind him lead by Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson, so look for him to force a lot of ground balls in this game. The Cubs are 20-18 when playing at home this season, but have gone just 13-22 as the underdogs. They'll need to overcome some slumps to get a win back in this one.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick

While the Cubs may have a slight edge on the mound with Drew Smyly pitching at home, the Phillies have been the more consistent hitting team and clearly found a groove in Wrigley Field. The last outing was a low-scoring affair and we could see a similar result if Nola and Smyly are on their game. The Cubs may still be jetlagged from their trip to London and the air quality in Chicago is currently at a terrible level. This game is a close one to call, so let's side with the under as both teams have a quiet day.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick: UNDER 8 (-104)