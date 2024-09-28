ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies in their season finale against the Nationals on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Nationals prediction and pick.

Phillies-Nationals Projected Starters

Aaron Nola vs. Jake Irvin

Aaron Nola (13-8) with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Aaron Nola earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out seven.

2024 Road Splits: Aaron Nola has been solid on the road where he is 6-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

Jake Irvin (10-13) with a 4.22 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Jake Irvin allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Cubs.

2024 Home Splits: Jake Irvin has surprisingly been worse at home than on the road where he is 3-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 1.23 WHIP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Nationals Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -184

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Nationals

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the 2024 MLB season comes to a close, the Philadelphia Phillies are poised to end on a high note against the Washington Nationals in Sunday's finale at Nationals Park. With Aaron Nola taking the mound for the Phillies, there are compelling reasons to believe they will secure a victory over Jake Irvin and the Nationals.

Aaron Nola has been a force to be reckoned with this season, boasting a 13-8 record and a solid 3.52 ERA. His experience and consistency give the Phillies a significant edge in this matchup. Nola's ability to navigate through tough lineups and deliver quality starts has been crucial to Philadelphia's success throughout the year.

The Phillies enter this game with extra motivation, as they're still in contention for the top seed in the National League. This added incentive should fuel their performance and drive them to victory against a struggling Nationals team. Washington has had a challenging season, sitting at the bottom of the NL East. Jake Irvin, despite showing some promise, carries a 10-13 record with a 4.22 ERA into this final start. The Nationals' overall offensive woes, particularly against strong pitching, play into the Phillies' hands.

The Phillies' lineup has been potent all season, and they've had success against the Nationals. With players like Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber in the mix, Philadelphia's offense is capable of providing ample run support for Nola. The combination of Nola's pitching prowess, the Phillies' postseason aspirations, and their offensive capabilities make them strong favorites to close out the season with a win against the Nationals. Expect Philadelphia to come out swinging and secure a decisive victory in this season finale.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the 2024 MLB season comes to a close, the Washington Nationals have a golden opportunity to play spoiler against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, in Sunday's season finale at Nationals Park. Despite being underdogs, there are compelling reasons to believe Jake Irvin and the Nationals can pull off an upset against Aaron Nola and the Phillies.

With nothing to lose, the Nationals will be playing free and loose, looking to end their season on a high note. This mindset often leads to inspired performances, especially against playoff-bound teams like the Phillies. The Phillies, having already clinched a playoff spot, may be more focused on resting key players and avoiding injuries. This could lead to a less-than-full-strength lineup facing Irvin, increasing the Nationals' chances of success.

Aaron Nola, while having a solid season, has shown signs of fatigue in recent starts. The long season may be catching up to him, potentially making him vulnerable to a Nationals lineup eager to prove themselves. Washington's young core, including players like CJ Abrams and Keibert Ruiz, have shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season. The finale presents an opportunity for these rising stars to make a statement against a top-tier pitcher like Nola.

The combination of Irvin's home field comfort, the Nationals' motivation to finish strong, potential Phillies complacency, Nola's possible fatigue, and the breakout potential of Washington's young talent creates a perfect storm for an upset. Don't be surprised if the Nationals end their season with a statement win against their division rivals.

Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick

In this season finale, expect a surprisingly competitive matchup between the Phillies and Nationals. While Aaron Nola's experience gives Philadelphia an edge and the Nationals' motivation to end on a high note could level the playing field. The Phillies' playoff-bound status might lead to a slightly relaxed approach, potentially opening the door for an upset. Washington's young talent, particularly CJ Abrams and Keibert Ruiz, could seize this opportunity to shine. However, Philadelphia's overall offensive firepower should ultimately prevail in a close contest.

Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies ML (-184), Over 7.5 (-122)