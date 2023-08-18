We're back with a prediction and pick for today's MLB slate as we he head over to the nation's capital for this National League East matchup. The Philadelphia Phillies (66-55) will take on the Washington Nationals (55-67) for the first game of their three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Phillies-Nationals prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently second in the NL East and sit 12.5 games back of the leading Atlanta Braves. It's been the Braves and everyone else in the NL East, but the Phillies are managing to put together a solid Wild Card campaign. They'll need a big series win here as each game grows more important. Michael Lorenzen (RHP) will make the start.

The Washington Nationals are currently last in the NL East and sit 24 games back of the lead. It's been a season to forget and while they're record isn't near the bottom of the league, they won't be playing for much at this point of the season. It'll take some serious winning streaks for the Nationals to have a chance at the postseason, and it could begin with this series against the Phillies. Joan Adon (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Phillies-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Nationals Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-115)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-104)

Over (9): -105

Under (9): -115

How To Watch Phillies vs. Nationals

TV: MASN

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies won two of three games during their last series against the Nationals. On the year, they lead the season series 6-4 and have usually been able to find a leg-up on this Nationals squad. They're 4-3 over their last seven games, but only managed to score 2 runs total throughout those losses. When they can't get their bats going, it usually turns into a long night for the Phillies.

Michael Lorenzen (7-7) will start with a 3.23 ERA through 122.2 innings of work. Last week, he notched the 14th No-Hitter in Phillies' franchise history against this same Nationals team. Lorenzen has to be feeling good facing this same team the game after his no-hitter. He gives the Phillies a massive edge on the bump and if can limit runs earned to less than 2, the Phillies will be the favorite to win this game.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals have had a rough series against the Phillies this year, but they've been playing great ball over their last 10 games. During that stretch, they've gone 6-4 and managed a series sweep of the Athletics. They're just 27-35 when playing at home this year, but they're hoping to have a better performance against the Phillies following their hitless campaign from last Wednesday. Look for the Nationals to be aggressive from the batter's box today.

Joan Adon (1-0) will start with his 5.14 ERA through 14 innings of work. He's been shaky during his short time as a starter this year. He's started the last two games he's played and the Nationals managed to grab wins in both of those games. Adon will be happy to pitch at home today and gives the Nationals a chance with his off-speed pitching.

Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This could turn out to be a close game given the familiarity between these two teams, but we'll have to give the edge to the road team in this one. Michael Lorenzen is back facing the Nationals once again and his confidence has to be through the roof. If the Phillies are able to score more than three runs in this game, they should have the best chance to win.

Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies (-186)