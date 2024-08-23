ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball in Kansas City as the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Kansas City Royals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Royals prediction and pick.

Phillies-Royals Projected Starters

Taijuan Walker vs. Michael Wacha

Taijuan Walker (3-4) with a 5.69 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP

Last Start: Walker went 4.2 innings last time out, giving up four hits, three walks, and two home runs. He would surrender three runs and take the no-decision as the Nationals beat the Phillies.

2024 Road Splits: Walker is 2-2 on the road in four starts with a 5.63 ERA and a .326 opponent batting average.

Michael Wacha (10-6) with a 3.33 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Wacha went six innings, giving up four hits and a walk. He did not give up a run while striking out nine in a win over the Reds.

2024 Home Splits:

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Royals Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +116

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Royals

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

TV: NBC10/BSKC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are ninth in majors in runs scored while sitting sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Alec Bohm has led the way this year. He is hitting .295 this year with a .349 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 85 RBIs while scoring 57 runs this year. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is slugging well. He is hitting .273 on the year with a .364 on-base percentage. Harper has 26 home runs, 73 RBIS and 67 runs scored this year. Kyle Schwarber has also been great this year. He is hitting .248 with a .375 on-base percentage. Schwarber has 28 home runs, 79 RBIs, and has scored 84 times on the year.

Trea Turner has been great as of late. HE is hitting .417 in the last week with a .423 on-base percentage. He has ah one run, five RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. Nick Castellanos has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .304 with a .333 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Johan Rojas rounds out the top bats. He is hitting .313 in the last week with four RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. The Phillies are hitting .282 as a team with six home runs and 29 runs scored in the last six games.

Current Phillies have 65 career at-bats against Michael Wacha. They have hit .308 against him. Kyle Schwarber has faced him 19 times, with seven hits, a double, four home runs, four walks, and six RBIs. Further, Bryce Harper has been great as well. He is 6-19 with two doubles and five RBIs. Treat Turner is also 2-2 with a triple and a home run, with an RBI.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are seventh in the majors in runs scored while sitting fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has led the way this year. He is hitting .352 on the year with a .402 on-base percentage. Witt has 25 home runs and 92 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases and scored 110 times. Vinnie Pasquantino has also been solid this year. He is hitting .265 on the year with a .321 on-base percentage. Pasquantino has 18 home runs and 95 RBIs this year while scoring 59 times. Salvador Perez rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .274 this year with a .333 on-base percentage. Perez has 22 home runs, 85 RBIS, and has scored 50 runs on the year.

Vinnie Pasquantino has been great in the last week. He is hitting .391 in the last week with a .464 on-base percentage. Pasquantino has a home run and ten RBIs while scoring six runs. Dairon Blanco has also been solid. He is hitting .500 in the last week with three home runs and eight RBIs, plus has stolen two bases and scored five times. Rounding out the hottest bats is Bobby Witt Jr. He is hitting .417 in the last week with a home run, three RBIS and eight runs scored. The Royals are hitting .324 in the last week with seven home runs and 41 runs scored in six games.

Current Royals have 49 career at-bats against Taijuan Walker. They have hit .306 against Walker. Adam Fraizer has the most experience, going 4-11 with a double and two RBIs. Further, MJ Melendez is one for four with a home run and an RBI. Salvador Perez has also had success, going 3-3 with an RBI.

Final Phillies-Royals Prediction & Pick

Taijuan Walker has struggled heavily as of late. He has not won since May 22nd but did miss six weeks from the end of June to mid-August. Still, that is seven straight games that the Phillies have not won when he is on the mound. Meanwhile, the Royals have won four straight games when Wacha is on the mound and eight of the last nine. He has given up just 15 runs in 59 innings of work. Further, the Royals have the hotter offense right now. Take them to get the win in this one.

Final Phillies-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-134)