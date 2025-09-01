ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 4 continues with a fight between Eduardo Henrique and An Tuan Ho in the flyweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Henrique-Ho prediction and pick.

Eduardo Henrique (14-2) comes into this matchup against An Tuan Ho this Tuesday on the Contender Series after an impressive run, finishing Devon Lozej with a first-round KO just a couple of weeks ago. Now, Henrique looks to carry his momentum into the Contender Series and secure another finish to advance his UFC dreams.

An Tuan Ho (7-1) enters this Tuesday's Contender Series matchup against Eduardo Henrique after scoring a quick 16-second TKO over Jimi Natividad in March. Now, he aims to capture Dana White’s attention with a decisive performance on the Contender Series stage.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Eduardo Henrique-An Tuan Ho Odds

Eduardo Henrique: -145

An Tuan Ho: +114

Over 2.5 Rounds: +120

Under 2.5 Rounds: -154

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Eduardo Henrique will win

Last Fight: (W) Devon Lozej – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 (7 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Eduardo Henrique's victory over An Tuan Ho on week 4 of the Contender Series will hinge on his versatile MMA skill set and experience. Henrique, with a strong 14-2 record, blends aggressive striking with solid grappling, making him a well-rounded threat in the flyweight division.

Henrique's recent first-round KO wins demonstrate his ability to finish fights quickly and decisively. His adeptness on the ground, with multiple submission victories, allows him to capitalize if the fight goes to the mat.

An Tuan Ho is a powerful striker, but Henrique's high fight IQ and experience in high-pressure bouts will enable him to weather early storms and control the pace. Henrique's conditioning and composure make him a tough adversary to break down.

Furthermore, Henrique's steady improvement through international experience training in the United States shows his growth as a fighter. This evolved skill set and mental toughness give him the edge against Ho’s aggression and knockout power.

Henrique's blend of experience, technical skill, and ability to finish fights both standing and on the ground makes him the favorite to emerge victorious in a competitive matchup on Contender Series week 4.

Why An Tuan Ho will win

Last Fight: (W) Jimi Natividad – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

An Tuan Ho will overcome Eduardo Henrique on week 4 of the Contender Series through his explosive striking and pace. Known as “The Highlight,” Ho boasts five knockouts in his seven wins, making him one of the most dangerous finishers in the flyweight division.

His ability to start fast and pressure opponents early will challenge Henrique's rhythm and force mistakes. Ho's quick finishes, including a 16-second TKO in his last outing, showcase how dangerous he is in the opening moments.

While Henrique is well-rounded, Ho’s striking power and precision along with his grappling give him the upper hand standing. Training out of MMA Lab, Ho has sharpened his technique and defense, will allow him to land takedowns against Henrique who has shown some weakness in his defensive grappling.

At 24, Ho brings youth and relentless energy, often overwhelming opponents with volume, knockout power, and relentless pass. His only loss came by KO, proving his resilience and willingness to exchange heavy shots.

In this matchup, expect Ho to dictate the grappling pace to keep Henrique off balance with his attacks and capitalize on Henrique's slower starts. Ho’s power, speed, and grappling give him the edge to earn a finish or decisive victory on Contender Series week 4.

Final Eduardo Henrique-An Tuan Ho Prediction & Pick

This matchup between Eduardo Henrique (14-2) and An Tuan Ho (7-1) on Contender Series week 4 is a clash of experience versus explosive power. Henrique is the seasoned veteran with a well-rounded MMA game, while Ho brings relentless aggression and finishing ability.

Henrique's multiple submission and knockout wins highlight his versatile skill set and fight IQ. His ability to adapt and control the fight pace will be critical in neutralizing Ho’s dynamic striking.

Conversely, An Tuan Ho’s knockout power and quick starts make him a dangerous opponent in any exchange. His youth and high finishing rate could overwhelm Henrique if he doesn’t execute his game plan precisely.

Expect Ho to come out fast and try to impose his will early, aiming for a quick finish. However, Henrique's composure and experience give him the tools to weather the early storm and push the fight into later rounds where his conditioning and grappling could dominate.

Ultimately, Eduardo Chapolin due to his experience, skill diversity, and ability to manage pressure should get the job done here. He should control the fight and secure another emphatic finish, earning the victory and the contract on Contender Series week 4.

Final Eduardo Henrique-An Tuan Ho Prediction & Pick: Eduardo Henrique (-145), Under 2.5 Rounds (+120)