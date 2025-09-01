ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 4 continues with a fight between Mandel Nallo and David Mgoyan in the lightweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Nallo-Silva prediction and pick.

Mandel Nallo (13-3) comes into this Tuesday's Contender Series matchup against Samuel Silva riding a hot streak after leaving Bellator in 2023. Nallo has won four straight fights, all finishes in the first round, including a recent first-round submission of Robert Seres. Nallo’s experience in big promotions and comfort with high-pressure situations lend him the confidence to secure a UFC contract on Tuesday night.

Samuel Silva (13-4-1) enters this Tuesday’s Contender Series clash against Mandel Nallo following an impressive five-fight winning streak, including a close decision victory over George Hardwick to claim the Cage Warriors Lightweight Championship. With his dynamic finishing ability and experienced fight IQ, Silva aims to seize the Contender Series opportunity and secure his UFC contract.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Mandel Nallo-Samuel Silva Odds

Mandel Nallo: +175

Samuel Silva: -230

Over 1.5 Rounds: -130

Under 1.5 Rounds: +100

Why Mandel Nallo will win

Last Fight: (W) Robert Seres – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 13 (7 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Mandel Nallo comes into this fight against Samuel Silva on week 4 of the Contender Series with a well-rounded skill set and finishing ability. Nallo boasts a 13-3 record with a recent four-fight winning streak, all by early finishes, showing his aggression and fight-ending capability.

Nallo’s experience in Bellator and training at Tristar Gym has polished his striking and grappling, giving him diverse paths to victory. His reach advantage and tactical approach allow him to control distance and pace effectively.

Silva is a dangerous opponent with a five-fight winning streak and championship pedigree from Cage Warriors, but Nallo’s finishing instincts and grappling superiority could be the difference-maker. Nallo’s ability to secure submissions or knockouts early can neutralize Silva’s game plan before he gains momentum.

This fight could end quickly given both fighters’ high finishing rates, but Nallo’s well-roundedness and experience in high-level promotions edge him ahead. His composure under pressure and fight IQ should allow him to capitalize on any openings Silva leaves, securing a hard-fought victory on the Contender Series stage.

Why Samuel Silva will win

Last Fight: (W) George Hardwick – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 11 (6 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Samuel Silva is poised to beat Mandel Nallo on week 4 of Contender Series due to his championship-caliber experience and well-rounded skill set. As the reigning lightweight champion of Cage Warriors, Silva has proven his ability to perform under pressure and win five-round fights, showcasing elite cardio and durability.

Silva's striking is technical with powerful knockouts, complemented by slick submission skills, making him dangerous both on the feet and the ground. His ability to adapt mid-fight and capitalize on opponent mistakes often swings close bouts in his favor.

While Nallo is an aggressive finisher with high-level training, Silva’s experience in winning championship-level fights and his composure under pressure give him the edge. Silva’s well-roundedness and fight IQ allow him to avoid reckless exchanges and execute a strategic game plan.

Furthermore, Silva’s victory over Cage Warriors champion George Hardwick demonstrates his resilience and capacity to rise against top competition. His championship pedigree and proven track record in high-stakes fights make him a favorite to control pace, withstand early aggression, and secure a decision or late finish against Nallo on the Contender Series.

Final Mandel Nallo-Samuel Silva Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Mandel Nallo and Samuel Silva in Contender Series week 4 is a fascinating clash of styles and experience. Nallo, with a 13-3 record and steeped in Bellator experience, brings a well-rounded skill set highlighted by grappling dominance and a penchant for early finishes. His recent four-fight streak of first-round finishes showcases his aggression and fight-ending ability under pressure.

Samuel Silva, the Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion with a 13-4-1 record, counters with championship-level experience and a versatile MMA arsenal that balances powerful striking with slick submissions. Silva’s composure in five-round fights and ability to adapt mid-fight make him a dangerous opponent who thrives in high-stakes environments.

This fight may start with both fighters testing the waters, but Silva’s experience in longer, grueling fights could allow him to edge out Nallo in the later rounds. However, Nallo’s slick grappling and early fight aggression provide him a clear path to secure a finish before things go to decision.

Ultimately, the Silva should get the job done due to his championship pedigree and fight IQ, but Nallo’s power and unpredictability assure this will be a closely contested and exciting bout.

Final Mandel Nallo-Samuel Silva Prediction & Pick: Samuel Silva (-230), Over 1.5 Rounds (-130)