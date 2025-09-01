ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 4 continues with a fight between Theo Haig and Cezary Oleksiejczuk in the middleweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Haig-Oleksiejczuk prediction and pick.

Theo Haig (6-0) arrives at this Tuesday’s Contender Series matchup against Cezary Oleksiejczuk undefeated, boasting six wins all by submission. Expect a grappling-heavy bout where Haig aims to impose his will early and dominate Oleksiejczuk to remain unbeaten and secure his spot in the UFC's middleweight division.

Cezary Oleksiejczuk (15-3) comes into this Tuesday’s Contender Series matchup against Theo Haig after a dominant string of performances in FEN and FNC promotions. Oleksiejczuk strives to impose his striking dominance early and keep Haig on his back foot and look for another knockout victory to impress Dana White and secure his UFC contract.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Theo Haig-Cezary Oleksiejczuk Odds

Theo Haig: +230

Cezary Oleksiejczuk: -315

Over 1.5 Rounds: +110

Under 1.5 Rounds: -140

Why Theo Haig will win

Last Fight: (W) Said-Magomed Abdulgaziev – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (6 SUB)

Theo Haig comes into this matchup against Cezary Oleksiejczuk on week 4 of the Contender Series with a perfect 6-0 record, all wins by submission, demonstrating his grappling mastery and submission prowess. Haig’s ability to control opponents on the ground and finish fights early is a significant advantage against Oleksiejczuk’s striking-heavy approach.

Standing at 6’2” with a grappling focus, Haig can neutralize Oleksiejczuk’s striking by taking the fight to the mat. His undefeated streak indicates he remains composed under pressure and consistently executes his game plan.

Oleksiejczuk is a skilled striker with knockout power and solid wrestling but lacks the submission ability Haig possesses. While Oleksiejczuk’s striking could challenge Haig if the fight remains standing, Haig’s grappling will likely dictate where the fight goes.

Expect Haig to implement a strategy centered on takedowns and ground control, exploiting Oleksiejczuk’s less-developed submission defense. If successful, Haig will wear down Oleksiejczuk and secure a submission victory late or force a dominating decision.

Haig’s grappling dominance and undefeated mentality make him the favorite to emerge victorious in this intriguing match-up on the Contender Series stage.

Why Cezary Oleksiejczuk will win

Last Fight: (W) Tom Breese – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 10 (8 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Cezary Oleksiejczuk is poised to beat Theo Haig on week 4 of the Contender Series due to his striking prowess, experience, and physical attributes. Standing 6’3” with a 79.1″ reach, Oleksiejczuk uses his striking range and power to keep opponents at bay and control the pace of the fight.

With a solid 15-3 professional record, Oleksiejczuk has demonstrated his ability to finish fights early with several TKOs, including a recent first-round stoppage in 2025. His aggressive stand-up game and sharp counter-striking disrupt Haig’s grappling-heavy strategy.

While Haig excels in submissions and grappling control, Oleksiejczuk’s improved takedown defense limits Haig’s ability to impose ground dominance. Oleksiejczuk’s ability to maintain distance and avoid prolonged grappling exchanges will be key.

Moreover, Oleksiejczuk’s experience in varied international promotions gives him confidence and composure in high-pressure bouts, enabling him to adapt mid-fight and exploit openings. His power striking and durability make him a tough challenge in any stand-up battle.

Oleksiejczuk’s striking variety, physical tools, and takedown defense combine to give him the advantage in this intriguing matchup, likely securing a stand-up victory against Haig on Contender Series week 4.

Final Theo Haig-Cezary Oleksiejczuk Prediction & Pick

Cezary Oleksiejczuk’s power and experience make him the favorite to defeat Theo Haig on week 4 of the Contender Series by emphatic early knockout. With eight TKO/KO wins in his 15 victories, Oleksiejczuk has shown a consistent ability to end fights quickly and decisively.

Standing 6’3” with a 79.1″ reach, his physical tools enable him to control distance and deliver precise, powerful strikes. Oleksiejczuk possesses technical striking skills that, combined with his knockout power, can overwhelm Haig early before grappling exchanges begin.

Haig’s undefeated submission record is imposing, but Oleksiejczuk’s takedown defense is strong, making it difficult for Haig to execute his ground game. This forces Haig to engage in stand-up striking where Oleksiejczuk holds a clear advantage.

Oleksiejczuk’s recent history of quick stoppages, including a first-round TKO over Tom Breese, highlights his ability to capitalize on early openings. Expect Oleksiejczuk to start aggressively, using reach and power to impose himself and deliver a thunderous knockout before the first round ends.

Oleksiejczuk’s striking prowess, physical attributes, and proven finishing ability predict a dominant performance and emphatic knockout victory over Haig on Dana White’s Contender Series week 4 to secure his UFC contract and a spot alongside his brother in the UFC's middleweight division.

Final Theo Haig-Cezary Oleksiejczuk Prediction & Pick: Cezary Oleksiejczuk (-315), Under 1.5 Rounds (-140)