Ashley Tisdale dropped a video of her recording her iconic part for the Phineas and Ferb intro for the upcoming revival.

A Phineas and Ferb revival is coming soon. Star Ashley Tisdale dropped a huge update on its status.

School is back in session

In a TikTok post, Tisdale revealed that she is back in the studio. Tisdale posted a 25-second clip that showed her journey back into the recording studio. “Mom! Phineas and Ferb are doing another season,” she exclaims.

The first take didn't work, so she has to do it again. Tisdale's second take receives a warm response from the crowd in the studio.

This means that the Phineas and Ferb cast are likely beginning work on the revival series. From 2007-2015, the show aired on Disney Channel for four seasons and 129 episodes. The show was created by Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh.

Vincent Martella and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (and David Errigo Jr.) voice the titular roles. Tisdale voiced Candace, the older sister of the two boys. Dan Bradley Baker voiced Perry the Platypus, and Povenmire voiced Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz.

The series concluded in 2015. A final episode, titled “Last Day of Summer,” aired and the series was thought to be over. There was a one-off film, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the universe, which was released in 2020. However, in January 2023, Disney made a shocking decision and revived the series. This isn't one of those one-off revival specials, either. 40 new episodes are incoming in the upcoming revival across two seasons.

Ashley Tisdale first gained fame for her role in the High School Musical series. She played Kenny Ortega in all three installments of the film series. More recently, Tisdale starred in Carol's Second Act with Patricia Heaton and Kyle MacLachlan.