The All-Star break is coming to an end, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in a good position. This will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Pirates win total prediction and pick.

MLB Odds: Pirates 2024 Win Total Odds

Over: 77.5 (-118)

Under: 77.5 (-110)

Why the Pirates Will Hit the Over

The Pirates are 48-48 this season, and they are just 1.5 games out of a wild card spot. There is plenty of reason to believe the Pirates should be buyers at the deadline this year. They have the pitching staff to do some great stuff, they just have a few offensive holes to fill. Getting back to the pitching staff, though, the Pirates have some of the best young pitchers in the MLB. Paul Skenes just started the All-Star game, and Jared Jones can be just as good when he is at his best. Mitch Keller is having a great season, as well.

In the bullpen, the Pirates are very good. Colin Holderman, Luis Ortiz, and Carmen Mlodzinski are all having good seasons. David Bednar is still one of the best closers in the MLB despite what his stats say right now. Since May 1st, Bednar has 2.01 ERA, a WHIP under 1.00, and opponents are batting just over .206 off him. The Pirates pitching staff are the reason they will win 30 of their last 66 games.

Why the Pirates Will Hit the Under

Pittsburgh starts the second half of the season with the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Their second half schedule is not going to be easy for them. The Pirates play some very good teams in their last 66 games, and winning 30 of those games will not be easy for them. Pittsburgh is playing good baseball, but they might not stay hot in the second half.

The Pirates, as mentioned, have some offensive holes. As a team, the Pirates are batting just .231 on the season, and they have an OPS under 670. Bryan Reynolds is their best player offensively, but they have a lot of hitters not performing to their potential. If they Pirates do not buy some hitters at the deadline, their long-term plans for this season are going to take a hit.

Final Pirates 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

This is a tough one to call. The Pirates have a lot of moving variables to consider. Despite their .500 record heading into the All-Star break, the Pirates are not expected to be good in the second half. With their total at 77.5, the Pirates need to go 30-36 to hit that over. They have some great young pitchers, and their hitters can do some damage if they get hot. That is a big if, though. And keep in mind, Jared Jones is hurt for an extended period of time at the moment.

With the way they are playing, it is easy to see why someone would want to bet the over on their win total. However, if recent history tells us anything, the Pirates are not going to be so good in the second half of the season. I will take the under on Pittsburgh's win total.

Final Pirates 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 77.5 (-132)