Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pirates in free agency.

It was previously reported that Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates were expected to agree to a contract. On Tuesday, it was announced that the former MVP and Pittsburgh did indeed agree to a one-year, $5 million contract in MLB free agency, per Pirates beat writer Jason Mackey of Post-Gazette Sports.

The move comes after the Pirates agreed to a contract with former Texas Rangers All-Star pitcher Martin Perez Monday. Perhaps Pittsburgh is on the verge of building a contender, and potentially putting an end to their on-going rebuild. Or, 2024 will be another long season as the Pirates attempt to develop a competitive roster.

Either way, the McCutchen contract makes sense.

Possible outcomes of Andrew McCutchen-Pirates contract

The Pirates may not be a playoff team in 2024. However, there's a chance they will surprise some people and make a competitive run in the National League. Having a veteran like McCutchen, who understands what it takes to win in Pittsburgh, will be of the utmost importance.

In all reality, this Pirates team likely is not ready to seriously compete in 2024. For a franchise with so much history, I sincerely hope I'm proven wrong in that statement. The facts are difficult to ignore, though, and this roster still has much uncertainty.

If Pittsburgh does struggle, they could trade Andre McCutchen prior to the mid-season deadline. Their potential trade return will hinge on McCutchen's performance of course, but McCutchen's veteran prowess will certainly draw attention from contenders.

Finally, there is the possibility that McCutchen remains with the Pirates for the rest of his career and retires with the team that he first established himself as a star with. This would be a feel-good story for the Pirates faithful, as McCutchen is still a fan-favorite in Pittsburgh.

McCutchen's legacy in Pittsburgh

McCutchen spent the first nine years of his big league carer with the Pirates. He made five All-Star teams during that span, winning the NL MVP award in 2013. Pittsburgh unquestionably had a superstar on their roster, and McCutchen became one of the most beloved stars in the game.

He's since played for various other teams, but McCutchen returned to Pittsburgh after signing a contract in free agency last offseason. No, he did not record MVP-caliber numbers. Still, his presence on the team excited fans and he was respected by his teammates.

No matter what the future holds for Andrew McCutchen, he will always be a legend in Pittsburgh. It would be something to see him lead this inexperienced roster to a playoff run in 2024, though.