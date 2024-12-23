Andrew McCutchen has reiterated his intention to stay with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the remainder of his memorable MLB career, and it is becoming increasingly more likely that his wish will be fulfilled. The 2013 MVP is returning to the Buccos after signing a one-year, $5 million contract in free agency, via MLB.com's Alex Stumpf (originally reported by Kody Duncan a few days ago).

Pirates fans will rejoice after bringing back the franchise's best player of the 21st Century. McCutchen batted a meager .232 in 120 games last season, but he still possesses ample power (20 home runs, .411 slugging percentage) and a crucial veteran presence.

Andrew McCutchen wants to be part of the Pirates' revival

The overall tenor of Pittsburgh's offseason has been fairly underwhelming, but general manager Ben Cherington is giving the people what they want with this particular signing. Though, the 38-year-old may struggle to hold down a consistent role.

His production is unlikely to warrant everyday designated hitter consideration, and he is no longer defensively sharp enough to regularly play the outfield. But maybe McCutchen and the Pirates can find a middle ground that will allow him to maximize his value. In spite of his limitations, it is important to retain players who buy into what the organization is striving toward.

And Andrew McCutchen is fully committed to helping the Pirates advance to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. The five-time All-Star can guide the younger guys in the clubhouse and explain to them how it feels to win in PNC Park. His experience and mentorship could nudge the franchise a little closer to the end of this painfully long rebuild.

Ideally, McCutchen will be a worthwhile contributor on an invigorated Pirates squad that will be led by phenom Paul Skenes, two-time All-Star Bryan Reynolds, promising slugger Oneil Cruz and flamethrower Jared Jones. If Cherington and company make a couple more additions, and with a bit of generosity from the baseball gods, No. 22 might get to enjoy at least one more October adventure with the team that drafted him almost 20 years ago.