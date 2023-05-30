Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Jack Suwinski has been an unheralded gem since his arrival to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Suwinski’s latest feat with the Pirates puts him in the same stratosphere as only Barry Bonds.

Suwinski hit two home runs into McCovey Cove in the Pirates’ matchup against the San Francisco Giants on Monday. He became the only other player besides Bonds to hit two home runs into the Cove in Oracle Park’s 24-year history, via ESPN’s news services.

The Pirates would fall to the Giants in lopsided fashion, 14-4. However, Suwinski continued to show why he has a bright future in Pittsburgh.

Through 45 games, Suwinski has already hit 11 home runs. He leads the Pirates in dingers and ranks tied for 18th among all MLB players in long balls. Dating back to last season, Suwinski has already hit 30 home runs over his first 151 games in the major leagues.

Overall, Suwunski is hitting .239 this season with 28 RBI and six stolen bases. Throughout his entire MLB career thus far, Suwinski sports a .214 batting average with 66 RBI, 10 stolen bases and the aforementioned 30 home runs.

As he goes throughout his career, Pittsburgh would certainly like to see Suwinski’s average go up. A more balanced approach at the plate would better help maximize his power potential. Still, the Pirates can’t be too disappointed to what they’ve been getting.

Jack Suwinski might not be a household major league baseball name. He doesn’t have the same brand value as Barry Bonds. However, Suwinski has brought a power swing of his own. His performance against the Giants proved that Suwinski always has the longball in his back pocket.