The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Paul Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft this year, and the Pirates reportedly offered him the chance to keep hitting, but he turned it down.

Paul Skenes said that he feels best when he does not have to worry about his swing.

“My body felt the best it has ever felt when I haven't been hitting,” Skenes said, via Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I don't think that's gonna happen any time soon, just because it takes so much energy to do.”

Skenes was drafted for his upside as a pitcher, so it makes sense that he is giving up hitting to focus on being the best pitcher he can be and stay healthy.

“It takes so much energy to do one,” Skenes said, via Mackey. “To do both is tough. I do think, to an extent, one was taking away from the other, especially when I was catching, too.”

So no, Skenes will not attempt to become the next Shohei Ohtani. We will probably never see another player like Shohei Ohtani, even if Skenes tried to become a two-way player.

Regardless, the Pirates expect big things from Skenes. They selected him with the No. 1 pick out of LSU, and he could become a staple of the Pirates by the time he hits the major league level. It will be interesting to track his development throughout the minor leagues and how fast he is able to go through the ranks before playing with the Pirates.