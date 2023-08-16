Paul Skenes is evidently winning on and off the diamond.

Aside from fetching a record-breaking $9.2 million signing bonus after the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him first overall last month out of LSU, he's also dating Tigers gymnast and social media superstar Olivia Dunne. The rumors have been heating up for a while and they gained even more traction Tuesday when Dunne showed up to watch Skenes pitch in his single-A debut for the Bradenton Marauders.

Via Barstool Pittsburgh:

Livvy Dunne spotted in Bradenton, FL for Paul Skenes debut 👀 #LetsGoBucs This all but confirms the dating rumors.. pic.twitter.com/Os0iL5eQRY — Barstool Yinzers (@BarstoolBurgh) August 15, 2023

As expected, Skenes dominated, striking out two in one scoreless inning of work. Dunne was also a regular attendee at the College World Series where Skenes and LSU cruised to the title, with the right-hander starring with his triple-digit fastball.

Dunne has gained notoriety all over social media but especially on TikTok. She has well over seven million followers on the app and over four million on Instagram. Dunne is also raking in six figures on a regular basis from NIL deals.

As for Paul Skenes, it doesn't appear it's going to take him too long to make the big leagues. I mean, the Bucs gave him $9.2 million for a reason and they need help ASAP. The righty went 12-2 this past season with the Tigers, compiling a stout 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP while striking out 222 hitters in 122.2 innings. The stuff is electric.

Ken Rosenthal even called Skenes the best college pitcher in the last 20 years, which is quite the praise in itself. Who knows how long his relationship could last with Livvy Dunne amid her growing popularity, but it's safe to say both athletes are well on their way to success.