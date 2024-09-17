Paul Skenes is everything the Pittsburgh Pirates hoped he would be — and more. The 22-year-old is an ace pitcher from the jump, dominating opposing lineups and making history along the way. Few pitchers are this good, especially this early in their careers.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com put Skenes' dominance into historical perspective. Since 1901, only four other pitchers have recorded more strikeouts in their first 21 starts. Skenes has thrown considerably fewer innings than those ahead of him but has a superior ERA, even when adjusted for the different eras. He also did a better job limiting walks.

Not only is Skenes piling up strikeouts but he's keeping runs off the board.

Langs pulled another great stat that showed how great Skenes has been in his debut season in the majors. His 2.07 ERA is the second-best mark through 21 starts since earned runs became an official stat in 1913. Only Steve Rogers has a better mark than him and Skenes has done it through one whole season. Baby Gronk could never!

Paul Skenes wrapping up historic rookie season for Pirates

In his latest start, Skenes threw 6.0 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, striking out seven batters. He has recorded at least six strikeouts in seven straight starts. He has allowed one run or fewer in four of his last five starts, each of which has gone at least 5.0 innings deep.

Even with All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill having a wonderful season for the San Diego Padres, Skenes appears to be on track to secure the National League Rookie of the Year award. He has instantly become one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.

The Pirates are 13-8 in games started by Skenes and his personal win-loss record is 10-3. The team has other solid starters in Mitch Keller and Jared Jones, the latter of whom turned 23 years old just over a month ago. The future is bright for the Buccos.