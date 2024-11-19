Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has an interesting caveat unlocked in his contract, after winning the National League Rookie of the Year award. Skenes can now become a free agent in 2029, per The Score. That's a full year ahead of what was his expected timeline.

The development is coming through because of Skenes' award. The win of the ROY honor means Skenes earns a full year of service to the Pirates. Pittsburgh will now need to work earlier to make sure Skenes doesn't eventually bolt for another team.

The Pirates finished 76-86 this season, with Skenes joining the club in the midst of the campaign. The pitcher is expected to hit arbitration in 2027 as expected, per baseball reporter Ethan Hullihen.

Paul Skenes is the future for the struggling Pirates

Skenes finished his rookie season with quite a few accomplishments, despite not being on the team's Opening Day roster. Skenes was the starter for the National League club in the All-Star Game, and he also has ROY honors. The hurler also is a finalist for the Cy Young award.

The Pirates starter finished the year with 11 wins in just 23 game appearances. He posted a 1.96 ERA for a Bucs team that was still in the NL Wild Card hunt in August. The club fell apart in August, and finished the season with a losing record once again. Pittsburgh has only made a few playoff appearances since Barry Bonds left the team in 1992.

Skenes says competing in Major League Baseball is truly memorable. He is the no. 1 overall MLB Draft pick in the 2023 class.

“I think the coolest part is seeing lineups multiple times,” Skenes said, per Sports Illustrated. “And figuring out how to get them out different ways. I faced the Cubs four times this year, I faced the Reds three times, and I thought it was a huge deal in college, two years ago now, when I faced Arkansas twice in one year. So I’m growing up quick on that end.”

The pitcher played his college baseball at LSU, and Air Force. He's the first Pirate to win the NL Rookie of the Year award in 20 years. The last was Jason Bay, in the 2004 campaign.