The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the biggest surprises in the MLB early on in the 2023 season. They have posted an 18-8 record so far, which is the second best record in the majors behind only the Tampa Bay Rays. While there’s still a lot of time left in the season, it’s fair to wonder whether or not the Pirates have finally gotten themselves out of the cellar of the MLB.

Along the way, Pittsburgh also had one of the best feel-good stories of the beginning of the season when they called up longtime minor-leaguer Drew Maggi to make his major league debut. It was great to see Maggi finally make it to the majors, but his stint didn’t last too long, as he has already been optioned back to the minors. In addition to that, the Pirates also selected the contract of Miguel Andujar, a former highly touted New York Yankees prospect.

Via Pittsburgh Pirates:

“We have selected the contract of OF Miguel Andujar from AAA Indianapolis and optioned INF Drew Maggi to AA Altoona. To make room on the 40 man roster, RHP Wil Crowe was transferred to the 60 Day IL (still retro to 4/23). In addition, Maggi has been appointed as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader and will be active for both games.”

It’s obviously tough to see Maggi wasn’t able to stick in the majors, but it will be interesting to see what Andujar is able to contribute to the Pirates. Pittsburgh will be hoping Andujar can rediscover his 2018 form (.297 BA, 27 HR, 92 RBI, .855 OPS) and if he can, it could help them continue what has been a blazing hot start to the season.