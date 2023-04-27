Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2-1 series loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates was far from ideal. However, there’s a number of reasons to remain optimistic moving forward.

Without further ado, here are three reasons for Dodgers fans to remain optimistic after the series loss to the Pirates.

Successful road trip

The Dodgers’ road trip was successful overall. Recency bias will leave a sour tase following the Pirates series, especially after LA’s 6-2 loss on Thursday, but the Dodgers still went 4-3 during the road trip.

Los Angeles kicked things off by winning three out of four games against the Chicago Cubs. It was a series that had to feel great for LA after previously losing a series at home against the Cubs. The Dodgers’ pitching staff allowed just nine total runs in their three wins in Chicago. They had one especially forgettable game, coming in the 13-0 loss on Friday, but it was a strong performance for the most part last weekend.

The Dodgers started their series in Pittsburgh on a high note, winning the first game 8-7. The wheels fell off in games two and three though, with LA’s pitching staff surrendering 14 runs between those defeats.

Nevertheless, a 4-3 road trip is respectable without question.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dodgers upcoming homestand

The Dodgers will head home on Thursday night for a homestand beginning on Friday. Their opponents would have been incredibly intimidating last year, but LA will feel good about the situation this season. The Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend and Philadelphia Phillies next week, two teams with high expectations but have struggled in 2023.

The homestand will last a total of six games, with the Dodgers playing each team three times.

Los Angeles obviously can’t afford to take either the Cardinals or Phillies for granted. Despite their shortcomings in 2023, both St. Louis and Philadelphia still feature a number of superstars on their rosters. Dodgers fans will be especially excited for the return of Trea Turner on Monday next week.

Reinforcements are coming

No shortage of players have recently gone on paternity leave for the Dodgers. Fortunately for LA, Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol are expected to return from paternity leave on Friday, per David Vassegh. Vassegh also reports that Will Smith and JD Martinez, who’ve both been dealing with injuries, could return on Saturday.

The future is bright for LA with the Dodgers returning to full strength.