After their blistering start to the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have crashed back down to earth and now appear out of the playoff race. But as the Pirates still look to finish the year on a high note, Pittsburgh has gotten some good and some bad news in their latest injury update.

Oneil Cruz is continuing to make progress on his injury return and could begin a rehab assignment this month, via Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Ji Hwan Bae is in line for an extended rehab assignment as he looks to play numerous positions. Tucupita Marcano wasn't as fortunate as his teammates, as he is set to undergo ACL surgery.

Cruz underwent ankle surgery after suffering a fracture in April. He is still very much a part of Pittsburgh's future after ranking as the team's fourth-best prospect as recently as 2021, via MLB Pipeline. Before going down with his injury this season, Cruz had hit .250 with a home run, four RBI and three stolen bases.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the postseason looks out of the picture, getting Cruz back would have a major impact on his development. With the Pirates calling up numerous top prospects, they've gotten a vision of their future. With Cruz in the picture, Pittsburgh could better analyze what their future roster will look like.

Bae and Marcano will both look to be a part of it. With Bae opining to play numerous position, he is hoping his versatility will help him stick. Marcano on the other hand will need to prove himself after a long injury layoff.

The Pirates have been stuck in the MLB's cellar for countless years now. To succeed, they'll need their young prospects to pay off, and to stay on the diamond as much as possible.