The Pittsburgh Pirates will be putting a couple of their top prospects to work in the big leagues, with the club promoting catcher Endy Rodriguez and infielder Liover Peguero from Triple-A, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Rodriguez is ranked as the No. 3 prospect of the Pirates over at MLB.com. He is hitting .268 with a .356 on-base percentage and .415 slugging percentage across 272 at-bats for the Indianapolis Indians in Triple-A baseball. The Pirates made the decision to call up Rodriguez while he's hot. Over his last 10 games in the minors, Rodriguez has slashed .357/.471/.524 with a home and six RBIs. The Pirates have three active catchers on the roster in Austin Hedges, Jason Delay, and Henry Davis.

Peguero, on the other hand, is making his second trip to the majors. He had a cup of coffee with the Pirates in 2022, when he appeared in one game and saw four plate appearances. The 22-year-old Dominican has split time this year between Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona Curve.

In 76 games combined for those teams, he hit .260 with a .333 on-base percentage, and a .462 slugging percentage to go with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs. Peguero can play second base and shortstop, but he's likely to serve the latter role together with Nick Gonzales. Oneil Cruz is still on the 60-day injured list but should get the full-time shortstop position once he's ready to go again. For now, there's an opportunity for Peguero to shine in the infield, which he will look to take full advantage of.