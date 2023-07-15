The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up yet another top prospect to the Majors. Manager Derek Shelton revealed Saturday that No.4 prospect Quinn Priester is coming up to the big leagues to make his MLB debut on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Bucs even dropped an epic video to announce Priester's arrival:

Priester, just 22 years old, is having a respectable year in Triple-A Indianapolis, compiling a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts. He's gone 7-3, striking out 84 in 87.2 innings while walking 35. Priester pitched Friday but was yanked following the first inning after being informed he was heading up to the show.

The rookie was taken 18th overall in the 2019 draft out of an Illinois high school and currently sits as the 54th-best prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The stats in the minors speak for themselves, too. In 66 total appearances (65 starts), Priester owns a 3.49 ERA and has struck out exactly nine hitters per nine innings.

The Pirates youngster has a plethora of offerings that could be effective at the MLB level. He throws two separate fastballs that can reach the mid-90s and also throws two breaking balls and a changeup. With Luis Ortiz and Roansy Conteras getting sent down because of their struggles with Pittsburgh, Priester could lock down a spot in the rotation if he finds success.

Priester joins several other former first-rounders by the Bucs who have come up to the Majors this summer, including Henry Davis, Carmen Mlodzinski, and Nick Gonzales.

With Pittsburgh out of the playoff picture for the time being, this is a good chance for Priester to make a positive impression.