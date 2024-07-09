The Pirates make the trip to Milwaukee to face the Brewers! The Pirates have struggled with consistency this season, while the Brewers have been one of the best teams in the MLB. Both teams have not been playing well leading into this series. Our MLB odds series has our Pirates-Brewers prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.

Pirates-Brewers Projected Starters

Martin Perez vs. Colin Rea

Martin Perez (1-4) with a 4.72 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 7.1 innings and gave up one run on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts in a Pirates loss.

2024 Road Splits: (1-2) 5.97 ERA

Colin Rea (8-2) with a 3.34 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched seven innings and gave up zero runs on six hits with zero walks and four strikeouts in a Brewers win.

2024 Home Splits: (5-1) 2.83 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Brewers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +138

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 pm ET

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh / Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates have been inconsistent this season on their way to a 43-47 record. They have also lost two straight leading into this series and three out of their last four games. They have struggled behind the plate, but their pitching has been average and in the middle of the pack this season. Connor Joe, Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, and Jack Suwinski have been solid behind the plate despite the offensive struggles as a whole. Jared Jones and Mitch Keller have been solid for the pitching staff. It is also worth noting that Paul Skenes has been great too. The Pirates have struggled to find consistency all this season and it's the main thing holding them back.

The Pirates have not announced who they are starting yet, but based on their schedule it will be Martin Perez. He has a 1-4 record, a 4.72 ERA, and a 1.54 WHIP. Through 68.2 innings, he has allowed 40 runs on 84 hits with 22 walks and 52 strikeouts. He has started in 13 games this season, and the Pirates have gone 4-9 in those games. He started the season playing well but has struggled recently. He also gets a massive challenge against the Brewers behind the plate.

The offense for the Pirates has struggled this season. They are 24th in the MLB in team batting average at .230 after having a batting average of .239 last season. Bryan Reynolds is the leader in almost every batting category. Reynolds leads in batting average at .278, in home runs at 16, in RBI at 54, in OBP at .343, and in hits at 101. This is a difficult matchup for a struggling offense because of how well Colin Rea has been playing on the mound for the Brewers.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been great this season with a 53-38 record. Their offense has been great and is top five in the league, while their pitching has been a top 10 unit overall. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, and Willy Adames have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate, making this offense extremely hard to play against, regardless of the team. Freddy Peralta and Colin Rea have been the biggest keys on the mound with both being great and Robert Gasser has also been solid recently.

The Brewers are starting Colin Rea on the mound where he has an 8-2 record, a 3.34 ERA, and a 1.20 WHIP. He has allowed 37 runs on 85 hits with 28 walks and 66 strikeouts through 94.1 innings. In his 17 appearances this season, the Brewers are 12-5. Rea has been great on the mound and has been the ace for the Brewers when needed this season. He also gets a favorable matchup in this game against a struggling Pirates offense this season.

The offense for the Brewers has been red-hot this season. The Brewers are fourth in team batting average at .256 compared to finishing last season with a .254 average. Rhys Hoskins, William Contreras, and Willy Adames lead the Brewers in most batting categories. Contreras leads in batting average at .297, in OBP at .360, and in total hits at 105. Adames and Hoskins are tied for the lead in home runs at 13 and then Adames leads in RBI at 58. This offense has been one of the best in the MLB and gets a favorable matchup against Martin Perez on the mound for the Pirates.

Final Pirates-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Pirates have struggled leading into this matchup on a two-game losing streak. They have struggled behind the plate, while the Brewers have been one of the best in the league. If the Pirates start Perez, the Brewers will have the advantage on the mound with Rea. The Brewers should win and cover because of those advantages and it helps with the game being at home.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Pirates-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+136)