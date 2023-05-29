Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26) visit the San Francisco Giants (27-26) for a Memorial Day matchup! First pitch commences at 5:05 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Giants prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Pirates-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Giants Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-170)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Giants

TV: MLB Network, NBCS Bay Area, ATTSN Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET/ 2:05 p.m. PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Second in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 27-25 (52%)

Over Record: 24-26-2 (48%)

Pittsburgh has completely flipped the script in the wrong direction after a red-hot opening month. The Pirates sat atop the NL Central after a 19-9 April but have gone just 6-17 in May. They haven’t won’t a single series this month and are coming off a heartbreaking series loss to the Mariners after an extra-inning loss in last night’s rubber match. That said, the Pirates continue to boast an underrated lineup that already showed capable of putting up runs in bunches. Consequently, the Pirates need to hit if they want to cover as road underdogs tonight.

Veteran Rich Hill (4-4) makes his 11th start of the season for the Pirates today. The 43-year-old, 18-year veteran has been a solid innings-eater thus far. His 4.27 ERA and 1.39 WHIP are nearly identical to last year’s solid showing with the Red Sox. Additionally, Hill’s 8.9 K/9 is his highest mark since 2019. Hill has been incredibly solid for the Pirates aside from two blow-up starts. Unfortunately, one of those blow-ups came in his most recent outing when the Rangers cranked out five runs in just 5.1 innings of work. Still, Hill struck out nine hitters in the loss – his most in any start this season. He gets a tasty matchup today against a Giants offense that ranks just 19th in runs and strikes out at the second-highest rate in the league.

Although the team has fallen off this month, that is no fault of Andrew McCutchen. While he may no longer be the perennial MVP candidate he once was, McCutchen has had a resurgent season. The 36-year-old has been Pittsburgh’s best hitter this month thanks to his .282 average and 30 total bases. He’s had plenty of experience against Anthony DeSclafani as well with 19 career at-bats in which he held a .440 OBP.

Although his average has dropped this month, outfielder Bryan Reynolds has still had a productive month for the Pirates. Reynolds holds a stellar .290 average for the season and collected a team-leading 40 total bases this month. Coming off stellar 5/12 series against the Mariners, don’t be surprised if Reynolds fills up the box score yet again tonight.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3 (Third in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 27-26 (51%)

Over Record: 24-27-2 (48%)

After a subpar opening month, the Giants have been red-hot in May. They’ve gone 16-10 this month and climbed into third place in the NL West. They’ve been particularly hot over the last two weeks – winning 10-3 over their last 13 games. That included four consecutive series wins including their most recent over the NL Central-leading Brewers. That said, the Giants still need to continue their hot stretch at the plate if they want to cover as home favorites against a frisky Pirates squad.

Righty Anthony DeSclafani (3-4) makes his 11th start of the season for the Giants. After an injury-riddled 2022, DeSclafani has bounced back in a huge way thus far. His 3.43 ERA is strong, while his 1.04 WHIP would be the lowest mark in his eight-year career. That said, DeSclafani has struggled to generate strikeouts in the early portion of the year with a measly 7.0 K/9. DeSclafani has avoided a complete blow-up thus far but seems to be trending in the wrong direction this month.

After a 2.70 ERA in April, the righty is up to 4.15 this month. He’s given up multiple runs in four consecutive starts and is coming off one of his worst starts of the year. His defense didn’t do him any favors in their loss to the Twins, but DeSclafani still gave up seven runs (four earned) on six hits – two of which were home runs. That said, the Pirates present a nice opportunity to bounce back as they rank just 20th in runs per game.

Despite their inconsistent offense, outfielder Michael Conforto has been on fire this month. Over his last 5 games. Conforto holds a .279 average whelk leading the team with seven homers, 17 RBI, and 47 total bases.

Final Pirates-Giants Prediction & Pick

While these teams appear to be heading in opposite directions, I like the Pirates to keep things tight tonight.

Final Pirates-Giants Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5 (-170)