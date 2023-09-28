The Pittsburgh Pirates will conclude their season series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Pirates-Phillies prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Phillies defeated the Pirates 7-6. Initially, the Pirates took the lead early when Ke'Bryan Hayes singled to make it 1-0. Connor Joe added a single in the same inning to make it 2-0. Later, it was 3-0 Pirates in the third inning when Henry Davis drove in two to make it 5-0. It was 5-1 Pirates in the fourth when Garrett Stubbs blasted a three-run bomb to cut the deficit to 5-4. Ultimately, Jack Suwinksi tripled to deep right-center field to make it 6-4.

The Phillies began their comeback in the fifth when Edmundo Sosa clobbered a shot to deep left field to cut the deficit to 6-5. Then, Cristian Pache singled to left-center field to tie it at 6-6. The Phillies finished the comeback in the seventh when Bryce Harper blasted a shot to deep center field to make it 7-6.

The Pirates will go with Luis Ortiz today, who comes in with a record of 4-5 with a 4.96 ERA. Recently, he went 3 2/3 innings in his last outing while allowing three earned runs on four hits. The Phillies will go with Zack Wheeler, who is 13-6 with a 3.64 ERA.

The Pirates are 74-84 and already looking forward to next season. Conversely, the Phillies are 89-69 and will open the wildcard weekend against whichever team finishes as the fifth seed, as they have guaranteed themselves the fourth seed. The Phillies lead the season series 3-2 against the Pirates.

Here are the Pirates-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Phillies Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-122)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Phillies

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 6:06 PM ET/3:06 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are already looking to next season. Thus, the last few games are for observing players for next year. But things were not completely terrible for the Pirates. Initially, they got off to a great start and actually led the division for a short while. But things unraveled after a while, and they could not stay afloat.

Bryan Reynolds is one of their better players, as he is batting .266 with 24 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 84 runs. Meanwhile, Hayes is hitting .275 with 15 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 64 runs. These two will continue to be a core part of the Pirates next season. Yet, there are other players that may emerge.

Hared Triolo is trying his chance in the leadoff spot. Significantly, he is hitting .299 with three home runs, 19 RBIs, and 27 runs through 50 games. That production may translate to nine home runs, 57 RBIs, and 81 runs over a full season. Ultimately, the Pirates hope he can evolve and be a part of their future. Henry Davis is also someone who might get a chance next year. Currently, he is hitting .220 with seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 27 runs through 59 games.

The Pirates will cover the spread if Ortiz tosses a good game. Additionally, he needs good support from his young lineup.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have clinched a playoff spot after walking off on Tuesday. Now, they will play out the final four regular-season games as they await their opponent. The Phillies will likely see a three-game series with either the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, or Cincinnati Reds. Thus, they hope to stay healthy and keep the momentum going as they get ready for a postseason run.

The key players in this offense are Harper, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber. Significantly, Harper is hitting .296 with 21 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 84 runs through 124 games. Turner is batting .263 with 26 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 101 runs. Likewise, Castellanos is hitting .274 with 29 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 79 runs. Schwarber is batting .196 with 45 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 106 runs. Ultimately, these hitters can carry the Phillies on their backs. They also have that fire to try and make it back to the World Series. Assuming they can get past the wildcard, a date with the Atlanta Braves will happen.

The Phillies will cover the spread if their top four hitters can hit the ball effectively. Likewise, Wheeler needs to have a quality start.

Final Pirates-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Phillies have all the momentum in the world. Additionally, they have the better starting pitcher. Look for the Phillies to rise to the occasion and roll the Pirates in their final regular-season home game of the year.

Final Pirates-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+100)